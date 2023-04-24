Real Columbus Wedding: Faith Huddleston and David Dusseau

April 22, 2022 | " Our wedding was a celebration of love a second time and the forming of two families into one,” says Faith Huddleston, who married David Dusseau last April. “This meant that our focus was not only on what we, as the bride and groom, wanted, but on what would be a dream wedding for all six of us.” Those six are Faith, David, and their four children from their previous marriages. Faith’s twin sons and David’s son served as David’s groomsmen, and David’s daughter joined Faith’s nieces as her bridesmaids.

It’s only fitting, since Faith and David’s kids were what brought them together in the first place. “My son Beck was placed with a different school’s team for one year, because they did not have enough players at his school. David's son was on that team,” Faith explains. “The kids became friends, and we did too.”

For their wedding, Faith (an experience designer for creative firm Tenfold), David and their children decided to break tradition and focus on family and guest experience. Guests enjoyed pies and s’mores—the kids’ favorites—for dessert instead of cake, and a graffiti artist created a painting of the guests’ names during the reception in lieu of having them sign a guest book. The father/daughter dance featured David and his daughter, who then got the dance floor kicked off for the evening. Faith’s twin sons escorted her down the aisle in what she notes as the most memorable moment of the day. “To see how happy they were to welcome David into our family made my heart sing,” she says. Her father officiated the ceremony, during which David’s father gave a speech. Even the family dog, Grady, got to make an appearance during the day.

Guest favors honored Faith’s late mother. The mini orchids paid homage to a plant her mother always kept at home, which always bloomed twice. “She taught me that if you are patient, faithful and willing to do the work, the second time around can be even more wonderful than the first,” read a note from Faith next to the blooms. “Cheers mom, to my second time around love … even more wonderful than the first.”

