Real Columbus Wedding: Megan and Danny Humphrey

June 17, 2022 | Megan (Kraus) and Danny Humphrey are a couple of many cities. They first met in 2017, while they were both living in Pittsburgh, when a couple of fateful swipes on Bumble brought them together. Danny proposed during a hiking trip in Breckenridge, Colorado, in October 2020, and the couple says some of their favorite memories—other than that engagement—have included trips to Asheville, Seattle Charleston, Philadelphia and Sanibel Island, Florida.

Now living in Columbus, the pair tied the knot last summer, on a day filled with small details that packed big meaning. While not there in the fur, their dog, Zhuri, was present nonetheless, making an appearance in a different photo on each guest table. Megan’s mother helped by making signage for the day, and Danny’s father—a brewer—brewed a strawberry wheat ale he called, “It’s a Nice Day for a Wheat Wedding.” The strawberry flavor was a nod to the couple’s first dance song, Caamp’s “Strawberries,” and the beer bottles featured a graphic design based on their wedding rings, created by one of Danny’s mother’s coworkers. For dessert, the couple’s cutting cake was complemented by a large cookie table—a Pittsburgh tradition, and a nod to the city where they met.

When asked what the most memorable moments of the day were, Megan cites the first look on the grounds at Jorgensen Farms, and “having all our family and friends in one place, since we both are not from Columbus,” she says.

The pair added a new locale to their travel list after the wedding with a honeymoon in Saint Lucia.

