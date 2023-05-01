Real Columbus Wedding: Marie and Luke Jackson

Oct. 9, 2021 | Marie (Wilson) and Luke Jackson got an early start on their lifetime together: They first met through friends in grade school.

“It turns out we grew up half a mile from one another, and once we finally met there was an instant connection,” Marie says. “We may have been 13 at the time, but we both saw the best in one another. We just wanted to be friends at first, and it was such a true and genuine friendship that after a few months, it seemed natural to start dating.”

The pair grew up together, and after seven years of dating, Luke decided to make his proposal meaningful without relying on extravagance. He took Marie to Dexter Falls Park in Hilliard, which was in between their childhood homes and the spot where they first met, and asked her to be his wife.

On the big day, nine years after they began dating, the pair headed to the Hilliard church where they each had been baptized, just a few months apart, and where they each had reconnected with their faith as adults, Marie says.

For their first dance, the pair selected “Hundred More Years” by Francesca Battistelli. After a decade of dating, “it felt like we waited forever, but still had ‘a hundred more years’ together,” Marie says. “The song seemed as if it was [written] for us and the relationship we have had all the way up till the wedding and our future!”

