Real Columbus Wedding: Allyson and Thomas Cromleigh

July 9, 2022 | The story of teachers Allyson (Oman) and Thomas Cromleigh begins when another teacher and friend of Thomas was notified that he’d be getting a student teacher for the semester. The two tried in vain to find the student teacher’s social media, so when Allyson walked into Olentangy Orange Middle School on her first day, Thomas received a phone call from his friend.

“The 10-second phone call consisted of, ‘You need to come see this girl!’ ” Thomas recalls. When he arrived to that classroom, he was immediately smitten by Allyson, who he found “absolutely stunning,” he says.

Two weeks later, several teachers—including Allyson and Thomas—were having a casual Friday night hang, when Thomas approached Allyson and invited her to a basketball game. She suggested they ride over together, so the pair spent the short drive getting to know one another before stopping for a quick bite at Uptown Deli and Brew in Westerville.

“This place will now forever have a special place in our heart,” Thomas says. After the game, the night continued with dancing at Tequila Cowboys—at Allyson’s insistence. Eventually, Thomas asked Allyson out on their “first official date”—a Blue Jackets game—and from that point on, the pair realized they had something special, Thomas says. Four years later, in summer 2021, Thomas proposed while visiting a city they’d frequented often over the years: Savannah, Georgia.

Their wedding day focused not only on their love, but on the love they have for their family and friends. The couple each wrote letters to members of their families and wedding party, pairing them with personalized gifts like engraved bracelets, tie clips and more. Thomas and Allyson also exchanged letters and gifts—an engraved watch for him and a bracelet for her—and wrote their own vows for the ceremony. Other touches included customized mints and tissue packets, and laser-cut script names for each guest, which served as both an escort card and a favor.

When asked about the most memorable part of the day, Allyson’s answer is simple.

“The first look,” she says with enthusiasm. “It was absolutely perfect!”

Vendors

Photographer: Jessica Babic Photography

Ceremony and reception: Retreat 21

Caterer: Metro Cuisine

Cake: Giant Eagle

Florist:Mark Owens Designs

Rentals: Alpha-Lit Columbus

Music and photo booth: Luminary Productions

Videographer: KC Photo and Film

Stationery and laser-cut guest names: Etsy

Accommodations: Retreat 21’s on-site cabins and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Columbus Marysville

Rehearsal dinner: Retreat 21

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown and a veil from White of Dublin, Steve Madden shoes, family heirloom accessories

Bride’s hair and makeup: Penzone Salons + Spas

Groom’s attire: Suit from JCPenney, tie from Azazie, Fossil watch, shoes from DSW

Rings: Stern Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ and flower girls’ attire: Azazie

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from JCPenney

Ring bearer’s attire: H&M