Real Columbus Wedding: Jordan and Teddy Dugger

After meeting as kids, a friend’s wedding helped lead them to their own.

Jordan and Teddy Dugger married on May 27, 2022, at the Club at Corazón.

May 27, 2022 | Weddings are kind of a big deal for Jordan (Yoder) and Teddy Dugger. They knew each other in middle school, but fell out of touch when Jordan moved to Nevada before high school. Many years later, Jordan moved back to Central Ohio, and they reconnected—where else?—at a friend’s wedding reception. 

For their own day, classic elegance was the name of the game. The Friday event was black tie optional, with a black-and-white palette accented with hints of gold and greenery. Even Teddy’s father, who couldn’t attend the event properly due to COVID, showed up dressed to the nines and watched the ceremony from a safe distance. “It was extremely endearing and tear-jerking for everyone that he still showed up in his tuxedo to watch his only son get married,” Jordan says.  

The day had another memorable surprise, she notes. 

“It was pouring rain all day, and I had always planned to walk down the aisle to ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by the Beatles,” Jordan says. “Minutes before the ceremony, the weather cleared and we were able to have our ceremony outside like we planned—and everyone loved the music, thinking I had planned it on the spot!” 

Vendors 

Photographer: Robb McCormick Photography 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Club at Corazón 

Cake: Capital City Cakes 

Florist:Hilliard Floral Design 

Rentals: Aiden & Grace (Champagne wall) 

Music and photo booth: Josh Staley Productions 

Videographer: Full Story Foundation & Films 

Stationery: Minted 

Transportation: Columbus Coach & Supreme Limousine 

Accommodations: AC Marriott Columbus Dublin 

Rehearsal dinner: Private box at Huntington Park during a Columbus Clippers game 

Sunday brunch:Pins Mechanical Co. 

Bride’s attire: Pronovias gown from White of Dublin, veil from BellaTiaraLLC on Etsy, Vans sneakers 

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design, own makeup (bride is a makeup artist

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse., Shinola watch 

Rings: Jack Seibert Jewelers 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns 

Flower girls’ attire: JJ’s House 

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse 

Ring bearers’ attire: Amazon 