Real Columbus Wedding: Jordan and Teddy Dugger

May 27, 2022 | Weddings are kind of a big deal for Jordan (Yoder) and Teddy Dugger. They knew each other in middle school, but fell out of touch when Jordan moved to Nevada before high school. Many years later, Jordan moved back to Central Ohio, and they reconnected—where else?—at a friend’s wedding reception.

For their own day, classic elegance was the name of the game. The Friday event was black tie optional, with a black-and-white palette accented with hints of gold and greenery. Even Teddy’s father, who couldn’t attend the event properly due to COVID, showed up dressed to the nines and watched the ceremony from a safe distance. “It was extremely endearing and tear-jerking for everyone that he still showed up in his tuxedo to watch his only son get married,” Jordan says.

The day had another memorable surprise, she notes.

“It was pouring rain all day, and I had always planned to walk down the aisle to ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by the Beatles,” Jordan says. “Minutes before the ceremony, the weather cleared and we were able to have our ceremony outside like we planned—and everyone loved the music, thinking I had planned it on the spot!”

