Real Columbus Wedding: Jordan and Teddy Dugger
After meeting as kids, a friend’s wedding helped lead them to their own.
May 27, 2022 | Weddings are kind of a big deal for Jordan (Yoder) and Teddy Dugger. They knew each other in middle school, but fell out of touch when Jordan moved to Nevada before high school. Many years later, Jordan moved back to Central Ohio, and they reconnected—where else?—at a friend’s wedding reception.
For their own day, classic elegance was the name of the game. The Friday event was black tie optional, with a black-and-white palette accented with hints of gold and greenery. Even Teddy’s father, who couldn’t attend the event properly due to COVID, showed up dressed to the nines and watched the ceremony from a safe distance. “It was extremely endearing and tear-jerking for everyone that he still showed up in his tuxedo to watch his only son get married,” Jordan says.
The day had another memorable surprise, she notes.
“It was pouring rain all day, and I had always planned to walk down the aisle to ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by the Beatles,” Jordan says. “Minutes before the ceremony, the weather cleared and we were able to have our ceremony outside like we planned—and everyone loved the music, thinking I had planned it on the spot!”
Vendors
Photographer: Robb McCormick Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Club at Corazón
Cake: Capital City Cakes
Florist:Hilliard Floral Design
Rentals: Aiden & Grace (Champagne wall)
Music and photo booth: Josh Staley Productions
Videographer: Full Story Foundation & Films
Stationery: Minted
Transportation: Columbus Coach & Supreme Limousine
Accommodations: AC Marriott Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Private box at Huntington Park during a Columbus Clippers game
Sunday brunch:Pins Mechanical Co.
Bride’s attire: Pronovias gown from White of Dublin, veil from BellaTiaraLLC on Etsy, Vans sneakers
Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Sarah W. Hair Design, own makeup (bride is a makeup artist)
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse., Shinola watch
Rings: Jack Seibert Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ attire: Own gowns
Flower girls’ attire: JJ’s House
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse
Ring bearers’ attire: Amazon