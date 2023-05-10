Real Columbus Wedding: Holly and Aaron Gabriel
A little glimpse into one couple’s big day
Who: Holly (Kendrick) and Aaron Gabriel
When: May 27, 2022
The story: The couple met on Ohio State University’s campus in 2014 and reconnected four years later; they’ve been inseparable ever since, Holly says. Eventually, they knew the time had come to take the next step. “We were enjoying a lovely New Year’s Eve dinner at the Refectory, with a live jazz band playing a cover of "Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra in the background, when Aaron got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” Holly recalls.
The details: The Gabriels’ ring bearer was their then-9-month-old son, Cade, he rode down the aisle in a wagon pulled by his cousin Lucille, the flower girl. Although original plans for an outdoor ceremony had to be scrapped due to weather, “it downpoured during our dinner,” Holly says. “It was so cozy, sitting in the glass house that is North Bank [Park] Pavillion, enjoying the best barbecue you can get in Columbus.”
Of note: In a tribute to the song playing when Aaron proposed, the couple chose “Fly Me to the Moon” as their recessional song.
Vendors
Photographer: Amy Ann Photography
Ceremony and reception: North Bank Park Pavillion
Caterer: Ray Ray’s Hog Pit
Bartenders: Ohio Bartenders for Hire
Cake: Teri Culver
Florist:Blümen
Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals
Music: The Sound Option
Stationery: Zola
Accommodations: Canopy by HIlton Columbus-Short North
Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing
Bride’s attire: Casablanca Bridal gown and a veil from Henri’s Bridal, shoes from Amazon
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Katie Chicotel, makeup by Silver Viera
Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein suit from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Kay Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ and flower girl’s attire: David’s Bridal gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse
Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from JC Penney