Real Columbus Wedding: Holly and Aaron Gabriel

Who: Holly (Kendrick) and Aaron Gabriel

When: May 27, 2022

The story: The couple met on Ohio State University’s campus in 2014 and reconnected four years later; they’ve been inseparable ever since, Holly says. Eventually, they knew the time had come to take the next step. “We were enjoying a lovely New Year’s Eve dinner at the Refectory, with a live jazz band playing a cover of "Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra in the background, when Aaron got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” Holly recalls.

The details: The Gabriels’ ring bearer was their then-9-month-old son, Cade, he rode down the aisle in a wagon pulled by his cousin Lucille, the flower girl. Although original plans for an outdoor ceremony had to be scrapped due to weather, “it downpoured during our dinner,” Holly says. “It was so cozy, sitting in the glass house that is North Bank [Park] Pavillion, enjoying the best barbecue you can get in Columbus.”

Of note: In a tribute to the song playing when Aaron proposed, the couple chose “Fly Me to the Moon” as their recessional song.

Vendors

Photographer: Amy Ann Photography

Ceremony and reception: North Bank Park Pavillion

Caterer: Ray Ray’s Hog Pit

Bartenders: Ohio Bartenders for Hire

Cake: Teri Culver

Florist:Blümen

Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals

Music: The Sound Option

Stationery: Zola

Accommodations: Canopy by HIlton Columbus-Short North

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Bride’s attire: Casablanca Bridal gown and a veil from Henri’s Bridal, shoes from Amazon

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Katie Chicotel, makeup by Silver Viera

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Kay Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ and flower girl’s attire: David’s Bridal gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from JC Penney