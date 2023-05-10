REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Holly and Aaron Gabriel

A little glimpse into one couple’s big day

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Holly and Aaron Gabriel married on May 27, 2022, at North Bank Park Pavillion.

Who: Holly (Kendrick) and Aaron Gabriel 

When: May 27, 2022 

The story: The couple met on Ohio State University’s campus in 2014 and reconnected four years later; they’ve been inseparable ever since, Holly says. Eventually, they knew the time had come to take the next step. “We were enjoying a lovely New Year’s Eve dinner at the Refectory, with a live jazz band playing a cover of "Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra in the background, when Aaron got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” Holly recalls. 

The details: The Gabriels’ ring bearer was their then-9-month-old son, Cade, he rode down the aisle in a wagon pulled by his cousin Lucille, the flower girl. Although original plans for an outdoor ceremony had to be scrapped due to weather, “it downpoured during our dinner,” Holly says. “It was so cozy, sitting in the glass house that is North Bank [Park] Pavillion, enjoying the best barbecue you can get in Columbus.” 

Of note: In a tribute to the song playing when Aaron proposed, the couple chose “Fly Me to the Moon” as their recessional song. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Amy Ann Photography 

Ceremony and reception: North Bank Park Pavillion 

Caterer: Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 

Bartenders: Ohio Bartenders for Hire 

Cake: Teri Culver 

Florist:Blümen 

Rentals: Sage Hill Rentals 

Music: The Sound Option 

Stationery: Zola 

Accommodations: Canopy by HIlton Columbus-Short North 

Rehearsal dinner: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 

Bride’s attire: Casablanca Bridal gown and a veil from Henri’s Bridal, shoes from Amazon 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Katie Chicotel, makeup by Silver Viera 

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein suit from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Kay Jewelers 

Bridesmaids’ and flower girl’s attire: David’s Bridal gowns 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse 

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from JC Penney 