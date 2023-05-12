Real Columbus Wedding: Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith

Who: Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith

When: May 15, 2022

The story: After meeting on a dating app, the couple got engaged while on vacation in Key West, Florida.

The details: Doug serenaded Emilio as he walked down the aisle at the start of their ceremony, which included a hand-washing ritual. The highlight of the day, according to Emilio, came shortly after, when they were announced as Mr. and Mr.

Of note: The grooms styled their wedding with a “Cuban nightclub” theme in mind.

Vendors

Photographer: Katelyn Metzger Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Fives

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)

Florist:The Flowerman

Music and photo booth: Lo-Key Entertainment

Videographer: ValCinema

Stationery: Zazzle

Accommodations:Sonesta Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Buca di Beppo

Grooms’ attire: Suits from Indochino

Rings: Brilliance

Groomsmaids’ attire: Anthropologie

Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux