REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith

A little glimpse into one couple’s big day

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith married on May 15, 2022, at the Fives.

Who: Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith 

When: May 15, 2022 

The story: After meeting on a dating app, the couple got engaged while on vacation in Key West, Florida. 

The details: Doug serenaded Emilio as he walked down the aisle at the start of their ceremony, which included a hand-washing ritual. The highlight of the day, according to Emilio, came shortly after, when they were announced as Mr. and Mr. 

Of note: The grooms styled their wedding with a “Cuban nightclub” theme in mind. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Katelyn Metzger Photography 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Fives 

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed) 

Florist:The Flowerman 

Music and photo booth: Lo-Key Entertainment 

Videographer: ValCinema 

Stationery: Zazzle 

Accommodations:Sonesta Columbus Downtown 

Rehearsal dinner: Buca di Beppo 

Grooms’ attire: Suits from Indochino 

Rings: Brilliance 

Groomsmaids’ attire: Anthropologie 

Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux 