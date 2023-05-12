Real Columbus Wedding: Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith
A little glimpse into one couple’s big day
Who: Emilio Amigo and Doug Smith
When: May 15, 2022
The story: After meeting on a dating app, the couple got engaged while on vacation in Key West, Florida.
The details: Doug serenaded Emilio as he walked down the aisle at the start of their ceremony, which included a hand-washing ritual. The highlight of the day, according to Emilio, came shortly after, when they were announced as Mr. and Mr.
Of note: The grooms styled their wedding with a “Cuban nightclub” theme in mind.
Vendors
Photographer: Katelyn Metzger Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Fives
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)
Florist:The Flowerman
Music and photo booth: Lo-Key Entertainment
Videographer: ValCinema
Stationery: Zazzle
Accommodations:Sonesta Columbus Downtown
Rehearsal dinner: Buca di Beppo
Grooms’ attire: Suits from Indochino
Rings: Brilliance
Groomsmaids’ attire: Anthropologie
Groomsmen’s attire: Generation Tux