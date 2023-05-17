Real Columbus Wedding: Laura and Austin Whalen
A three-day wildflower party in the woods
Who: Laura (Weinel) and Austin Whalen
When: July 30, 2022
The story: The Whalens were both environmental science students attending Miami University in 2012, but they didn’t meet in Oxford, Ohio. They were most of a continent away in the Bahamas, thanks to the university’s marine ecology program, studying sea stars. The proposal eight years later happened in an altogether different climate, though: on a mountaintop in Colorado.
The details: “Austin and I care very deeply about the natural world, so it was incredibly important to us that our wedding paid homage to nature,” Laura says. “Before our public ceremony, we hiked the trails on our venue's property—me, barefoot, of course—just the two of us and our photographer. About a half-mile back in the woods is a gorgeous waterfall, where we had a private vow reading ceremony. It was so special and intimate and beautiful.” She describes their wedding as an earthy, wildflower party in the woods. To that end, guests took home wildflower seed packets from American Meadows as their favors.
Of note: All of the key songs of the day were by musicians that the couple had seen live. This included Billy Strings’ “Love Like Me” and Trampled By Turtles’ “Alone” (processional), “See the World” by Caamp (recessional) and “The Mountain Song” by Rayland Baxter (first dance).
Vendors
Photographer: Jenna Knott Photo
Planner: JKR Events
Ceremony and reception: Crockett’s Run
Caterer: The Berwick, Pizza Crossing
Bar service:Sunshine Wine Mobile Bar
Cake: Sadie Baby Sweets, Ditch the Mix
Florist:Hoku Floral
Rentals: Bedrock Party Rentals, Party Plus Lancaster, United Rentals
Music: Andy Shaw Band
Stationery: Zazzle, Skip to My Lou Design on Etsy
Accommodations and rehearsal dinner: Crockett’s Run
Sunday brunch: Crockett’s Run, catered by Buckeye Donuts
Bride’s attire: Grace Loves Lace gown and veil, accessories from Etsy and Stone & Solder
Bride’s hair and makeup: 614 Beauty
Groom’s attire: Suit from the Black Tux
Rings: Doron Merav, SilverJewellerySpot on Etsy
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns
Flower girls’ and ring bearers’ attire: Amazon
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from the Black Tux