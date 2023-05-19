Real Columbus Wedding: Jenna and Josh Rein

Who: Jenna (Wood) and Josh Rein

When: May 22, 2022

The story: After meeting on Bumble in March 2017, Josh and Jenna quickly started exploring the country together. They’ve visited Chicago (Josh’s hometown), Pittsburgh (Jenna’s), Hawaii, the Mediterranean Sea via a cruise, London and Paris. Josh proposed on one such trip, to Arizona and Colorado; he popped the question in Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

The details: The Reins opted for a Sunday brunch wedding with a European garden theme, instead of a traditional evening wedding. “We really wanted it to be different brunch affair,” Jenna says. “Guests grabbed a mimosa from a beautiful stand provided by Aiden & Grace, listened to the beautiful string quartet play Bridgerton songs, and then were handed a wedding newspaper as our programs.”

Of note: Instead of dancing, the newlyweds encouraged their guests to play yard games like Giant Jenga, Yardsee, Connect 4 and cornhole.

Vendors

Photographer: Susie Marie Photography

Planner: Lavender Haze Wedding Co. (formerly Confetti Season Event Design)

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Club at Tartan Fields

Officiant:Wows and Vows

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)

Doughnuts:Duck Donuts

Florist:Stem Floral Studio

Rentals: Aiden & Grace, Floral Wall Columbus (formerly Flower Walls of Columbus)

Ceremony music: Columbus Musicians, LLC

Cocktail hour and reception music: T.E.A.M. DJ

Videographer: Capstone Cinema

Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614

Live painter:Emma Miller Art

Invitations: DIY

Newspaper program:JRC Prints

Transportation: R Man Van

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Couple’s home

Bride’s attire: Madi Lane gown and a veil from Amore Bridal Boutique (formerly the Fancy Frock; Tampa, Florida)

Bride’s hair and makeup: 614 Beauty

Groom’s attire: Suit from the Black Tux

Rings: James Allen

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from the Black Tux