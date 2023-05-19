Real Columbus Wedding: Jenna and Josh Rein
A Sunday brunch wedding meets an English garden part
Who: Jenna (Wood) and Josh Rein
When: May 22, 2022
The story: After meeting on Bumble in March 2017, Josh and Jenna quickly started exploring the country together. They’ve visited Chicago (Josh’s hometown), Pittsburgh (Jenna’s), Hawaii, the Mediterranean Sea via a cruise, London and Paris. Josh proposed on one such trip, to Arizona and Colorado; he popped the question in Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.
The details: The Reins opted for a Sunday brunch wedding with a European garden theme, instead of a traditional evening wedding. “We really wanted it to be different brunch affair,” Jenna says. “Guests grabbed a mimosa from a beautiful stand provided by Aiden & Grace, listened to the beautiful string quartet play Bridgerton songs, and then were handed a wedding newspaper as our programs.”
Of note: Instead of dancing, the newlyweds encouraged their guests to play yard games like Giant Jenga, Yardsee, Connect 4 and cornhole.
Vendors
Photographer: Susie Marie Photography
Planner: Lavender Haze Wedding Co. (formerly Confetti Season Event Design)
Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Club at Tartan Fields
Officiant:Wows and Vows
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)
Doughnuts:Duck Donuts
Florist:Stem Floral Studio
Rentals: Aiden & Grace, Floral Wall Columbus (formerly Flower Walls of Columbus)
Ceremony music: Columbus Musicians, LLC
Cocktail hour and reception music: T.E.A.M. DJ
Videographer: Capstone Cinema
Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614
Live painter:Emma Miller Art
Invitations: DIY
Newspaper program:JRC Prints
Transportation: R Man Van
Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Couple’s home
Bride’s attire: Madi Lane gown and a veil from Amore Bridal Boutique (formerly the Fancy Frock; Tampa, Florida)
Bride’s hair and makeup: 614 Beauty
Groom’s attire: Suit from the Black Tux
Rings: James Allen
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from the Black Tux