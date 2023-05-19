REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Jenna and Josh Rein

A Sunday brunch wedding meets an English garden part

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Jenna and Josh Rein married on May 22, 2022, at the Club at Tartan Fields.

Who: Jenna (Wood) and Josh Rein 

When: May 22, 2022 

The story: After meeting on Bumble in March 2017, Josh and Jenna quickly started exploring the country together. They’ve visited Chicago (Josh’s hometown), Pittsburgh (Jenna’s), Hawaii, the Mediterranean Sea via a cruise, London and Paris. Josh proposed on one such trip, to Arizona and Colorado; he popped the question in Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. 

The details: The Reins opted for a Sunday brunch wedding with a European garden theme, instead of a traditional evening wedding. “We really wanted it to be different brunch affair,” Jenna says. “Guests grabbed a mimosa from a beautiful stand provided by Aiden & Grace, listened to the beautiful string quartet play Bridgerton songs, and then were handed a wedding newspaper as our programs.” 

Of note: Instead of dancing, the newlyweds encouraged their guests to play yard games like Giant Jenga, Yardsee, Connect 4 and cornhole. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Susie Marie Photography 

Planner: Lavender Haze Wedding Co. (formerly Confetti Season Event Design) 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: The Club at Tartan Fields 

Officiant:Wows and Vows 

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed) 

Doughnuts:Duck Donuts 

Florist:Stem Floral Studio 

Rentals: Aiden & Grace, Floral Wall Columbus (formerly Flower Walls of Columbus) 

Ceremony music: Columbus Musicians, LLC 

Cocktail hour and reception music: T.E.A.M. DJ 

Videographer: Capstone Cinema 

Photo booth: The Selfie Spot 614 

Live painter:Emma Miller Art 

Invitations: DIY 

Newspaper program:JRC Prints 

Transportation: R Man Van 

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin 

Rehearsal dinner: Couple’s home 

Bride’s attire: Madi Lane gown and a veil from Amore Bridal Boutique (formerly the Fancy Frock; Tampa, Florida) 

Bride’s hair and makeup: 614 Beauty 

Groom’s attire: Suit from the Black Tux 

Rings: James Allen 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from the Black Tux 