Real Columbus Wedding: Madeline and Scott Stroup

Who: Madeline (Firth) and Scott Stroup

When: May 21, 2022

The story: Though Scott and Madeline went to the same high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they were six years apart and didn’t know one another. In 2015, Scott—now living in Columbus—returned to Philly for a fundraiser and the two “instantly clicked,” Madeline says, “leading me to make the seven-hour drive to Columbus two weeks later.” The pair dated long-distance for four years, until Madeline joined Scott in Columbus. Scott proposed in 2020, while the couple was walking their dog, Zoey, at Griggs Reservoir.

The details: “It started raining during the ceremony, which made for some beautiful photos,” Madeline says. “Goes to show that nothing was stopping us that day!”

Of note: The Stroups chose the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium as their venue for a specific reason: It was the site of their first official date.

Vendors

Photographer: Studio Ayla

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Cake: Pattycake Bakery

Florist: April’s Flowers and Gifts

Music: Tommy Nutter Presents Diamond Entertainment

Photo booth: Hipstr

Stationery: Designed by bride, printed by Printed Image

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin and Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo

Bride’s attire: Rebecca Schoneveld gown, Loeffler Randall shoes

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Ashley Jacobs, makeup by Lauren Wehner

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Nordstrom

Rings: A. Jacoby & Co. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Anthropologie Weddings

Flower girls’ attire: Etsy

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Nordstrom