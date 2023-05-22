REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Madeline and Scott Stroup

For their wedding day, the Stroups returned to the site of the first date.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Madeline and Scott Stroup married on May 21, 2022, at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Who: Madeline (Firth) and Scott Stroup 

When: May 21, 2022 

The story: Though Scott and Madeline went to the same high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they were six years apart and didn’t know one another. In 2015, Scott—now living in Columbus—returned to Philly for a fundraiser and the two “instantly clicked,” Madeline says, “leading me to make the seven-hour drive to Columbus two weeks later.” The pair dated long-distance for four years, until Madeline joined Scott in Columbus. Scott proposed in 2020, while the couple was walking their dog, Zoey, at Griggs Reservoir. 

The details: “It started raining during the ceremony, which made for some beautiful photos,” Madeline says. “Goes to show that nothing was stopping us that day!”  

Of note: The Stroups chose the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium as their venue for a specific reason: It was the site of their first official date. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Studio Ayla 

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 

Cake: Pattycake Bakery 

Florist: April’s Flowers and Gifts 

Music: Tommy Nutter Presents Diamond Entertainment 

Photo booth: Hipstr 

Stationery: Designed by bride, printed by Printed Image 

Transportation: Cardinal Transportation 

Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin and Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbus Dublin 

Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo 

Bride’s attire: Rebecca Schoneveld gown, Loeffler Randall shoes 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Ashley Jacobs, makeup by Lauren Wehner 

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Nordstrom 

Rings: A. Jacoby & Co. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Diamond Cellar 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Anthropologie Weddings 

Flower girls’ attire: Etsy 

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Nordstrom 