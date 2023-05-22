Real Columbus Wedding: Madeline and Scott Stroup
For their wedding day, the Stroups returned to the site of the first date.
Who: Madeline (Firth) and Scott Stroup
When: May 21, 2022
The story: Though Scott and Madeline went to the same high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they were six years apart and didn’t know one another. In 2015, Scott—now living in Columbus—returned to Philly for a fundraiser and the two “instantly clicked,” Madeline says, “leading me to make the seven-hour drive to Columbus two weeks later.” The pair dated long-distance for four years, until Madeline joined Scott in Columbus. Scott proposed in 2020, while the couple was walking their dog, Zoey, at Griggs Reservoir.
The details: “It started raining during the ceremony, which made for some beautiful photos,” Madeline says. “Goes to show that nothing was stopping us that day!”
Of note: The Stroups chose the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium as their venue for a specific reason: It was the site of their first official date.
Vendors
Photographer: Studio Ayla
Ceremony, reception and caterer: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Cake: Pattycake Bakery
Florist: April’s Flowers and Gifts
Music: Tommy Nutter Presents Diamond Entertainment
Photo booth: Hipstr
Stationery: Designed by bride, printed by Printed Image
Transportation: Cardinal Transportation
Accommodations: AC Hotel Columbus Dublin and Fairfield Inn & Suites Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner: Mezzo
Bride’s attire: Rebecca Schoneveld gown, Loeffler Randall shoes
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Ashley Jacobs, makeup by Lauren Wehner
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Nordstrom
Rings: A. Jacoby & Co. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Diamond Cellar
Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Anthropologie Weddings
Flower girls’ attire: Etsy
Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Nordstrom