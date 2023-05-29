Real Columbus Wedding: Meredith Margulies and David Winegar

Who: Meredith Margulies and David Winegar

When: May 28, 2022

The story: The couple met the “old-fashioned” way: at a bar. Meredith spotted David and told a friend she thought he was cute; that friend walked right up to him, Meredith says, and introduced her. To propose, David planned a trip to Mendocino, California, for Meredith’s birthday in January 2021. He popped the question during a pre-lunch walk along the beach.

The details: “David and I both wrote our own vows, and it was really special to get to read them to one another,” Meredith says. “We had people travel from many different countries and states, so it was special to see them all get to experience and really love Columbus, where I grew up. … Our wedding was so beautiful, and all the local vendors we got to work with did such an incredible job.”

Of note: “We love wine, and since we got engaged in wine country in California, we had a wine pairing with dinner with wine from California,” Meredith says. “We also had late-night snacks from Graeter's and Chick-Fil-A, which were my and David's first jobs, respectively. We also had a signature drink named after our rescue chihuahua, Nutmeg.”