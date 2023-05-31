REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand

A second chance at love and happily ever after

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand married on May 28, 2022, at Lane 57 Event Venue.

Who: Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand 

When: May 28, 2022 

The story: In 2017, Kim and Kurt were living in Columbus and upstate New York, respectively, but they didn’t meet on this side of the border. That May, they crossed paths at a Ragnar relay race in Canada and became friends. “A year after that, he told me he wanted to be more than friends,” Kim says, adding that they met in Cleveland for their first date. “After that, we deleted our dating apps and became a couple.” In March 2021, Kurt popped the question while on a hike in Daniel Boone National Forest. 

The details: Family and friends contributed to the wedding in many ways, from designing stationery to playing music for the ceremony to arranging flowers. A mutual friend and race buddy even officiated the couple’s ceremony. The day had a theme centered on stories—both Kim and Kurt’s love story, and the stories of guests (which they were invited to share via Mad Libs-style cards at every place setting). 

Of note: We loved how much Kim had to share about her and Kurt’s love story and wedding day—a tale of heartbreak, second chances and defying the odds. Come back tomorrow to hear more of those details from Kim herself! 

Vendors 

Photographer: Ce Moment Photography 

Ceremony and reception: Lane 57 Event Venue 

Caterer: Sweet T’s Food Truck (now closed) 

Desserts: Darling Little Treats 

Florist: Friend 

Ceremony music: Family and friends 

Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Matty Sexton 

Stationery: Friend 

Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Easton 

Rehearsal dinner: The Draft Room 

Bride’s attire: Morilee gown purchased on eBay, Lane boots from Anthropologie Weddings (formerly BHLDN), accessories from Etsy 

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Uptown Hair Design, makeup by Abby Arenstein 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Jos. A. Bank 

Rings: Allen’s Jewelry and Collectibles and Etsy 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Azazie and Asos 

Flower girl’s attire: Walmart 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank 

Ring bearer’s attire: Etsy 