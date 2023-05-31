Real Columbus Wedding: Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand
A second chance at love and happily ever after
Who: Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand
When: May 28, 2022
The story: In 2017, Kim and Kurt were living in Columbus and upstate New York, respectively, but they didn’t meet on this side of the border. That May, they crossed paths at a Ragnar relay race in Canada and became friends. “A year after that, he told me he wanted to be more than friends,” Kim says, adding that they met in Cleveland for their first date. “After that, we deleted our dating apps and became a couple.” In March 2021, Kurt popped the question while on a hike in Daniel Boone National Forest.
The details: Family and friends contributed to the wedding in many ways, from designing stationery to playing music for the ceremony to arranging flowers. A mutual friend and race buddy even officiated the couple’s ceremony. The day had a theme centered on stories—both Kim and Kurt’s love story, and the stories of guests (which they were invited to share via Mad Libs-style cards at every place setting).
Of note: We loved how much Kim had to share about her and Kurt’s love story and wedding day—a tale of heartbreak, second chances and defying the odds. Come back tomorrow to hear more of those details from Kim herself!
Vendors
Photographer: Ce Moment Photography
Ceremony and reception: Lane 57 Event Venue
Caterer: Sweet T’s Food Truck (now closed)
Desserts: Darling Little Treats
Florist: Friend
Ceremony music: Family and friends
Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Matty Sexton
Stationery: Friend
Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Easton
Rehearsal dinner: The Draft Room
Bride’s attire: Morilee gown purchased on eBay, Lane boots from Anthropologie Weddings (formerly BHLDN), accessories from Etsy
Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners
Bride’s hair and makeup: Uptown Hair Design, makeup by Abby Arenstein
Groom’s attire: Suit from Jos. A. Bank
Rings: Allen’s Jewelry and Collectibles and Etsy
Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Azazie and Asos
Flower girl’s attire: Walmart
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank
Ring bearer’s attire: Etsy