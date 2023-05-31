Real Columbus Wedding: Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand

Who: Kimberly Webber and Kurt Weigand

When: May 28, 2022

The story: In 2017, Kim and Kurt were living in Columbus and upstate New York, respectively, but they didn’t meet on this side of the border. That May, they crossed paths at a Ragnar relay race in Canada and became friends. “A year after that, he told me he wanted to be more than friends,” Kim says, adding that they met in Cleveland for their first date. “After that, we deleted our dating apps and became a couple.” In March 2021, Kurt popped the question while on a hike in Daniel Boone National Forest.

The details: Family and friends contributed to the wedding in many ways, from designing stationery to playing music for the ceremony to arranging flowers. A mutual friend and race buddy even officiated the couple’s ceremony. The day had a theme centered on stories—both Kim and Kurt’s love story, and the stories of guests (which they were invited to share via Mad Libs-style cards at every place setting).

Of note: We loved how much Kim had to share about her and Kurt’s love story and wedding day—a tale of heartbreak, second chances and defying the odds. Come back tomorrow to hear more of those details from Kim herself!

Vendors

Photographer: Ce Moment Photography

Ceremony and reception: Lane 57 Event Venue

Caterer: Sweet T’s Food Truck (now closed)

Desserts: Darling Little Treats

Florist: Friend

Ceremony music: Family and friends

Cocktail hour and reception music: DJ Matty Sexton

Stationery: Friend

Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Easton

Rehearsal dinner: The Draft Room

Bride’s attire: Morilee gown purchased on eBay, Lane boots from Anthropologie Weddings (formerly BHLDN), accessories from Etsy

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Uptown Hair Design, makeup by Abby Arenstein

Groom’s attire: Suit from Jos. A. Bank

Rings: Allen’s Jewelry and Collectibles and Etsy

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Azazie and Asos

Flower girl’s attire: Walmart

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank

Ring bearer’s attire: Etsy