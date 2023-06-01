From the Bride: Kim Webber on Her Wedding

Kimberly Webber

Kurt Weigand was the one who made me believe in love stories. And this is a true one. As a high school English teacher, I told him that I could teach love stories; I just didn’t believe in them. Not after a very difficult divorce, at least. He was the one I never saw coming, and the one who showed up when I was least expecting it.

I start by telling everyone that it’s a run story. Seven years ago, I laced up a pair of shoes and went for a run. I was not only not a runner, but I would venture to say I even hated running. However, my sister recommended I give it a try as I was struggling with navigating a divorce. With three very small children and pretty ugly circumstances surrounding the separation itself, I was feeling very lost. So I took her suggestion and went for a run. One mile led to another, and then to another. Eventually, I found solace in the miles and sanctuary to sort out my struggle, and I began to write about it.

I joke about saying divorce is a lot like “Fight Club.” (The first rule is that you don’t talk about it.) I wanted to normalize the conversation, and so I would find the words to write about it as I was running. I would finish a run and write about what occurred to me over the miles. I did that for almost two years, until it was final. Once it was final, an old friend, Jim, reached out to me to tell me that he and his wife had been following my story as I shared it to social media. He extended an invitation as a divorce “gift” to celebrate its end, and ultimately a new beginning. He said that he and his wife were putting together a team to run a 200(ish)-mile relay race in Canada, and he wanted me to be a part of it. He said that all I needed to do was get myself to Canada, and they would take care of the rest.

I toggled back and forth over the many what-ifs of driving to Canada for this race and staying home, in my comfort zone. After noting that the trip fell on a weekend my kids would be with their dad, I decided to take the leap of faith and drive to Canada. The race, a Ragnar Relay, ran from Cobourg to Niagara Falls. It would span 300(ish) kilometers, to be run in 36 legs and divided among 12 people.

When I arrived in Niagara Falls, I met the team. Most were Jim and Carrie’s friends and family, but there was also a couple from Canada, friends from Michigan, and a man from upstate New York whojoined to complete the team. We all introduced ourselves, and then jumped in our respective vans to begin the race.

It was midnight in Toronto as I geared up for the second leg of my three-leg commitment. As we waited at the exchange point, I shared with Jim and Carrie the story of how I got my name back in the divorce. I talked about “line 26, restoration of name,” and what a huge and significant deal that was in the landscape of my divorce story. My delivery was every bit as passionate as I was about getting my name back. Apparently, the man from upstate New York—Kurt—overheard the conversation. (These days, when he tells the story, he says, “I said to myself, that one—she’s cute, feisty and single.”)

Fast forward to the end of the race, our whole team celebrated with a beer and then proceeded to get cleaned up before crashing hard. After all, we’d been up for over 36 hours, running. Kurt asked me if I would have one more beer with him before we retired for the night. I joined him on the tailgate of his truck, and we had a beer. In that short time, I learned we were in very different places in our lives. I had been out of my divorce a year, and I was dating. He had just started his divorce. We swapped stories, and the conversation was easy. We finished our beer and called it a night.

As it turns out, Kurt lived in Greece, New York, 384 miles away from Westerville, Ohio. Over the distance, our friendship began. As more time went on, and as we talked more, we became really good friends. He would give me dating advice, and I would give him dating advice. We’d lament bad dates and laugh about awkward moments. He even helped me write my dating profile! We talked for a year, until one day, he told me that he really was grateful for my friendship, but that he had thought about it and wanted to be more than friends.

I didn’t know how to respond. Afterall, Kurt lived 384 miles away. I was a single parent who had been the “every other weekend” girlfriend to the men I dated. And they lived in Columbus! To complicate things further, I really had grown to rely on his friendship. Our talks and texts had been something I looked forward to, and I knew that I risked losing that if the dynamic of our relationship changed. I didn’t want to lose my friend. So in one of my less mature moves, I kind of ghosted him … for almost an entire week, until I saw him post on social media that he was climbing a mountain in Henderson, Nevada.

I messaged him to tell him that it made me happy to see that he was in his happy place, climbing a mountain. (And I very intentionally did not bring up the gauntlet he dropped a week prior.) Despite thinking I artfully dodged his proposal, he responded with a “thank you,” and an “I still want to talk about what I said a week ago. I would really like to meet you halfway, in-person.” A few minutes passed, and I agreed to meet him, though my stomach was in knots and all of the what-ifs were causing me to second-guess myself.

I agreed to meet him in Cleveland, and a week later, I dropped off my dog to my friend, and jumped in my car, Cleveland-bound. I was nervous all of the way from 71 to 271 to 90. But when we rendezvoused in a parking garage and he hugged me, I knew this leap of faith was the right choice. That entire day, I smiled. And when he reached for my hand to hold it as we walked around, that first time my hand was folded in his, I knew he was my person. It felt like I was home.

We deleted our dating apps and talked on the phone a good bit of the way home. Each of us realized, though we drove apart, that we only wanted to be together. And so the next part of our story began. For months, we seized every chance we had to see each other. He met my friends, my family and my children. I met his friends, his family and his son. We did this for as long as we could and until Kurt had exhausted all of his vacation time. And this entire time, I never felt like the “every other weekend girlfriend.”

Eight months later, Kurt relocated to Columbus, Ohio. And about two and a half years after that, while hiking in the Daniel Boone National Forest to see the natural arches, Kurt got down on one knee and asked me if we could “unite the clans.” He gave me the most beautiful ring and of course I said yes! We called our children and our parents, and that night over dinner, began planning what we wanted this celebration of our love story to be.

One doesn’t come to any relationship in their 40s without a trunkful of baggage from a good bit of life lived, and more often than not, a broken heart. But with that, you also bring a fresh and more sage perspective on all the things you do want and the things you do need in this life—because now more than ever, you recognize what really matters, just how little time we really get and just how much every single moment counts. I did meet Kurt with a still-broken heart, and he became a safe place for me to heal. And in getting to know him, to really know him, I discovered that all of the things I wanted and needed were in him, all along.

So our wedding needed to tell that story. It also needed to tell the story of our journey and to celebrate all of the souls who rallied around us, who loved and supported us and who helped us get to there. From the story of my dress, to the venue, to the officiant, to the friends and family who were our wedding party… from the save the dates to the invitations to the mad libs that sat on the guest tables, every detail was inspired by our story. One of my running family, sole sisters, who is also a minister, officiated our ceremony. Our save-the-dates were on library check-out cards. My next-door neighbor, turned one of my best friends, was one of my matrons of honor, and her beautiful children were our ring bearer and flower girl. There is so much in the details, and we made every effort to be as thoughtful and intentional about them as we were about each other.

So on May 28, 2022, Kurt and I said “I do” to the rest of our lives together as an us, with all our favorite people around us (and after I stumbled my way through four pages of vows). We wanted our day to feel like everyone’s day and for there to be an intimacy born out of the magic we feel surrounds us in the friendships and bonds we share with everyone we invited. The venue, Lane 57 in New Albany, was more than perfect. Kim and Perry, the venue owners, treated us like family, and from the first time we met them, we knew that we wanted our wedding to be there, with them. The flowers were done by Hayley, the wife of one of my good friends and fellow teachers. Savannah of Ce Moment Photography told our story in the way she captured our moments. And our DJ, Matty Sexton, well, he got us from the first moment I sat down with him and shared our story.

As I type this, I am reminded of how very lucky I am that, when I least expected it, the universe smiled and I found my person … on a chilly night, in Toronto … all because I picked up a pair of shoes seven years ago and went for a run. This life—it’s all about moving forward, even when you don’t think you can take another step. Running saved my life, and it eventually introduced me to Kurt, who started out as just some guy from New York, but grew to become my best friend, and now my husband. It’s the “happily ever after” that not only did I not believe in, but that I never saw coming.

This isn’t New York City—nor are we Carrie and Big. But it is a story of a happily ever after in the wake of what felt like that would never be. Divorce is hard. I would assert that trying to date after divorce, in many ways, can be even harder. And dating apps, in your 40s? Scary places to be in so many cases.

But it was a leap of faith—and then several that followed—that started with a run, that set me on a course to Canada that led me to him … and along the way, to so many impactful and amazing souls who helped me navigate this new life post-divorce. All of the pieces were our story coming full circle.

I think that, as we grow older and more settled into our lives and who we are, taking chances gets scarier; allowing ourselves to be vulnerable in world we have gotten to know more can be so daunting. So many of us don’t; we slip into our skepticism as a safety blanket and never let ourselves believe that we can have the love we have always dreamed of having—that it is even a possibility.

But we can. I am proof of that. It can happen—in Columbus. We just have to believe (yes, a Ted Lasso moment). And I did—and here we are. Happily ever after.

Editor’s note: This first-person account has been lightly edited for style and length.