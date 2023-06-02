Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah Macko and Kristin Peoples

Who: Hannah Macko and Kristin Peoples

When: June 4, 2022

The story: Hannah and Kristin met back in 2017, when they were neighbors in Victorian Village, but their engagement began across the country. Kristin popped the question in California during a trip celebrating Hannah’s 30th birthday—fittingly, at Hanna Winery.

The details: The couple incorporated “some of the better things in life—food and travel!—to make the day a bit more personal,” Hannah says. Their caterer served a family-style meal that was a hit among the guests; dessert was the newlyweds’ favorite, berry Chantilly cake from Whole Foods; and party favors were sea salt caramels from Winans Chocolate + Coffees. The travel portion came in the form of table names, which paid homage to some of Hannah and Kristin’s favorite places that they’ve traveled together. But the best part of the day, Hannah says, was being surrounded by family and friends.

Of note: Hannah and Kristin had the distinction of being the very first couple to marry at Retreat 21. “Liz and Carl Seiley, the owners of Retreat 21 are an absolute dream team,” Hannah says. “From day one, they went above and beyond in making sure that every detail of our experience was perfect.”

Vendors

Photographer: Style & Story

Planner: Clarified Events

Ceremony and reception: Retreat 21

Caterer: Metro Cuisine

Cake:Whole Foods

Florist: Petal & Sage Floral Design, the Flowerman

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: Violinist Kevin Hagans

Reception music: DJ Opzzy

Stationery: Minted, DIY

Accommodations: Retreat 21; Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph; Moxy Columbus Short North

Rehearsal dinner: Retreat 21, with catering from Lavash Café

Hannah's attire: JH Bridal gown from Saint-Clark Bridal Suite (Monrovia, California)

Kristin’s attire:Melissa Sweet gown from David’s Bridal

Gown cleaning/preservation: David’s Bridal

Brides’ hair and makeup: Hair by Penzone Salons + Spas, Jekyll & Hyde Salon & Spa; makeup by Penzone Salons + Spas

Rings: Star Jewelers, Diamond Cellar, Dublin Village Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Anthropologie Weddings (formerly BHLDN)