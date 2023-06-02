Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah Macko and Kristin Peoples
Focusing on the finer things, family and friends
Who: Hannah Macko and Kristin Peoples
When: June 4, 2022
The story: Hannah and Kristin met back in 2017, when they were neighbors in Victorian Village, but their engagement began across the country. Kristin popped the question in California during a trip celebrating Hannah’s 30th birthday—fittingly, at Hanna Winery.
The details: The couple incorporated “some of the better things in life—food and travel!—to make the day a bit more personal,” Hannah says. Their caterer served a family-style meal that was a hit among the guests; dessert was the newlyweds’ favorite, berry Chantilly cake from Whole Foods; and party favors were sea salt caramels from Winans Chocolate + Coffees. The travel portion came in the form of table names, which paid homage to some of Hannah and Kristin’s favorite places that they’ve traveled together. But the best part of the day, Hannah says, was being surrounded by family and friends.
Of note: Hannah and Kristin had the distinction of being the very first couple to marry at Retreat 21. “Liz and Carl Seiley, the owners of Retreat 21 are an absolute dream team,” Hannah says. “From day one, they went above and beyond in making sure that every detail of our experience was perfect.”
Vendors
Photographer: Style & Story
Planner: Clarified Events
Ceremony and reception: Retreat 21
Caterer: Metro Cuisine
Cake:Whole Foods
Florist: Petal & Sage Floral Design, the Flowerman
Ceremony and cocktail hour music: Violinist Kevin Hagans
Reception music: DJ Opzzy
Stationery: Minted, DIY
Accommodations: Retreat 21; Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph; Moxy Columbus Short North
Rehearsal dinner: Retreat 21, with catering from Lavash Café
Hannah's attire: JH Bridal gown from Saint-Clark Bridal Suite (Monrovia, California)
Kristin’s attire:Melissa Sweet gown from David’s Bridal
Gown cleaning/preservation: David’s Bridal
Brides’ hair and makeup: Hair by Penzone Salons + Spas, Jekyll & Hyde Salon & Spa; makeup by Penzone Salons + Spas
Rings: Star Jewelers, Diamond Cellar, Dublin Village Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ attire: Anthropologie Weddings (formerly BHLDN)