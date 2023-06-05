Real Columbus Wedding: Amber and Aaron Kienzle

Who: Amber and Aaron Kienzle

When: May 28, 2022

The story: Amber (Otten) and Aaron Kienzle’s love story begins, surprisingly, at a wedding. At Amber’s sister’s wedding in August 2015, bridesmaid Amber was paired with groomsman and cousin of the groom, Aaron. He spent the night flirting with Amber as she played hard to get. “By the end of night he asked for my number, and we started talking more from there,” Amber says. “We continued talking during our transitions from high school to college—Aaron attended Ohio State, and I went to Bowling Green.” They dated long-distance all through college, eventually moving to Central Ohio together. To propose, Aaron took Amber to dinner and mentioned some land he wanted to show her as a potential site for their future home. Instead he took her to the wedding venue where they’d first met. He had strewn rose petals on the ground and hired a cellist and violinist to play “their” song as he got down on one knee.

The details: The newlyweds incorporated a signature logo featuring their initials throughout the wedding, from the invitations and wax seals to event décor. But the most memorable thing about the day, Amber says, was taking time alone together to exchange their vows in private.

Of note: The couple included a thank-you note to guests at each place setting. And instead of a guest book, they invited guests to sign a personalized cornhole board from Custom Cornhole by Blake.

Vendors

Photographer: Oh Miss Meghan Photography

Ceremony and reception:Magnolia Hill Farm

Caterer:PC Events Catering

Mobile bar:Trailer Made Mobile Bar

Cake:Cupcakes ’n’ Cream Bake Shoppe

Florist: Bloom Baby Florals

Rentals:Alpha-Lit Columbus

Music: Josh Staley Productions

Videographer: Jonah Epps Films

Stationery: DIY

Transportation: Good Vibes Express (now closed)

Accommodations:Hilton Columbus/Polaris

Rehearsal dinner:Little Bear Golf Club

Bride’s attire:Paloma Blanca gown and a veil from La Jeune Mariee, shoes from Dillard’s, earrings from Mejuri, bracelet from Gorjana

Bride’s hair and makeup:Le Rêve Makeup & Hair

Groom’s attire:Calvin Klein tuxedo from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings:Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Revelry

Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from JJ’s House

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse