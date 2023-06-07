Real Columbus Wedding: Emma and Devin DeLong

Who: Emma and Devin DeLong

When: June 5, 2022

The story: Though they now live in Central Ohio, Emma (Niel) and Devin DeLong first met in Emma’s Florida hometown, four years ago. To propose, Devin took inspiration from his and Emma’s favorite binge/rewatch show: The Office. In season 7, regional manager Michael Scott arranges a simple and sentimental proposal. “Candles were laid across the scene, with a line of their friends asking her to marry them. She finally gets to the very end of the friends’ line, and there is Michael on one knee, asking her to be with him forever,” Emma explains. “Devin proposed to me the same way, with all our friends and family all lined up. It was the most memorable thing anyone has ever done for me.”

The details: The couple’s “modern barn”-themed wedding included 130 guests, who were invited to snap a Polaroid photo and tape it into the guest book along with their signature. Emma credits the beauty and joy of the day to the team she and Devin hired to make it happen. “I am so grateful for all of our amazing vendors and partners that made our big day a success,” she says.

Of note: "My most memorable moment [of the wedding day] was when I got to look at my husband for the first time at the end of the aisle,” Emma says. “Also, when I got to smash cake into his face.”

Vendors

Photographer: Jessica Love Photography

Ceremony and reception: The Gardens at Jorgensen Farms (formerly Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn)

Caterer, florist and rentals: Jorgensen Farms

Cake:Clearcreek Cakes & Bakes

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: Stellare Strings (Youngstown)

Reception music: Heart Beat Music

Stationery: The Knot and Etsy

Accommodations: Hampton Inn & Suites New Albany Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Jorgensen Farms

Bride’s attire: Gown and veil from David’s Bridal, Betsey Johnson shoes from Von Maur, accessories from Tiffany & Co.

Gown cleaning/preservation: David’s Bridal

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Simply Makeup & Hair, makeup by the Philocalist

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo and accessories from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Dunkin's Diamonds

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dress from Etsy

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse