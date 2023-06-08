Real Columbus Wedding: Tiffany and Gabriel Scheer-Scherer

Who: Tiffany and Gabriel Scheer-Scherer

When: June 4, 2022

The story: Though they both were students at Ohio State University, Tiffany Scheer and Gabriel Scherer met an ocean away, in Spain. In 2016, Tiffany was doing an internship abroad, where Gabe’s roommate Josh was also interning. When Gabe came to visit Josh introduced the pair, and thus began a friendship that eventually bloomed into love. Gabe proposed in June 2020 while on a walk around OSU’s Mirror Lake.

The details: Tiffany cites her and Gabe’s first touch, wherein they read the letters they wrote to one another, as one of her favorite moments of the day. She honored her grandparents’ past as florists by prioritizing florals for the day; she also paid homage to her parents, whose share an anniversary with her and Gabe, by playing a special dance for them at the reception. Music throughout the reception was a key factor, with songs representing all eight of the countries that guests traveled from and “four guests rip[ping] their pants from dancing so hard,” Tiffany says.

Of note: After the wedding, Tiffany and Gabriel combined their last names (which are both pronounced “shear”). They were featured in our story about changing your name.

Vendors

Photographer: Renée LeMaire Photography

Ceremony:Worthington Presbyterian Church

Reception and caterer: The Athletic Club of Columbus

Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery

Florist:Dalay Ket Event Design

Mirror sign calligraphy: Lovely Arrows Designs

Ceremony music: Bexley String Quartet, Opera Columbus soloist

Reception music and uplighting:Josh Staley Productions

Dance lessons: Dance Edge

Videographer: Hunter Crafted Films (Cincinnati)

Stationery: BB Letters

Transportation: Xtreme Limos

Accommodations: Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square, Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, and Residence in Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Sidebar Columbus

Sunday brunch: Sheraton Columbus’ rooftop patio, catered by Fox in the Snow Café

Bride’s attire: Calla Blanche gown and Toni Federici veil from La Jeune Mariee, Betsey Johnson shoes, Olive & Piper jewelry, custom Hermès perfume

Bride’s hair and makeup: Goode Beauty

Groom’s attire: Menguin tuxedo

Rings: Engagement ring from Heidi Gibson, Tiffany’s wedding band from Tiffany & Co., Gabriel’s wedding band from Cartier

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Menguin tuxedos