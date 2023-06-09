Real Columbus Wedding: Rachael and Hunter Arnold

Who: Rachael and Hunter Arnold

When: June 18, 2022

The story: In 2014, Rachael (Nagel) and Hunter Arnold were students at Ohio State University. Rachael needed help with an assignment, so a friend connected her with Hunter, who had already taken the class. The following semester, they ran into each other at the dining hall, and Rachael invited Hunter to a midterm study session with some of her friends. The pair started having study dates at every opportunity, Rachael says, and those study dates eventually turned into real dates. In August 2020, the pair went on a trip to Portland, Maine. As they explored the area around the Portland Head Light, Rachael cautioned Hunter that they were getting in the way of a photographer’s photos. To her surprise, Hunter responded by dropping to one knee and proposing. “Turns out, he arranged for a photographer to be there to capture this very special moment, and I'm forever grateful to have these images to share with our friends and family,” Rachael says.

The details: Because most of their grandparents had passed or were otherwise unable to attend the wedding, Rachael attached charms featuring her grandparents’ signatures and photos of Hunter’s grandparents to her bouquet. She took the time to share these details with the family members who could make it, which she says was a very special, sentimental moment. “A lot of happy tears were shed by the mothers and grandmothers,” she notes.

Of note: Rachael’s mother escorted her down the aisle and did a mother-daughter dance to “Mother” by Sugarland at the reception. “My mother raised myself and my siblings as a single mother,” Rachael says. “She was always there for us in any way she could be and sacrificed everything for our happiness. She's a constant shoulder to lean on.” Other key songs were chosen with equal care: Hunter and his mother danced to “Let Them be Little” by Billy Dean, which she sang to him as a child, and the newlyweds’ first dance was to “Strawberries” by Caamp. “The song is about being equals and seeing the best in each other,” Rachel notes. “It's about being someone's safe place to call home.”

Vendors

Photographer: Jessica Babic Photography

Month-of coordinator:Aisle & Co.

Ceremony and reception: Vue Columbus

Caterer and rentals: Metro Cuisine

Cake: The Suisse Shop Bakery

Florist:SunflowerKate Florals

Music: Absolute DJs

Stationery: Zazzle and DIY

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: Westin Great Southern Columbus

Rehearsal dinner: Hubbard Grille

Bride’s attire: Essense of Australia gown and a veil from Wendy’s Bridal, Badgley Mischka shoes, Olive & Piper jewelry

Gown cleaning/preservation: Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Beyoutiful Creations Bridal, Makeup by Tatum

Groom’s attire: Suit from Zara, Azazie tie, Cole Haan shoes

Rings: Bride’s set from Brilliant Earth, groom’s band from Worthington Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Zara