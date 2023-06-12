Real Columbus Wedding: Reilly and Kory Gardner

Who: Reilly and Kory Gardner

When: June 3, 2022

The story: When Kentucky residents Reilly (Corbett) and Kory Gardner matched on Bumble in January 2019, they were living an hour apart. For their first date, they decided to meet in the middle—fittingly, in Middletown, Kentucky. After spending hours at a coffee shop, Kory asked Reilly on a second date, which took place later that day at Top Golf in Louisville. After eight hours on their first two dates, they ended the day with dinner—a third date over burgers. By the time Reilly moved to Chicago for the summer in 2021, Kory knew he was ready to propose. He worked with her mom, sister, aunt and cousin to plan a “girls’ day” as a cover, with manicures and shopping before dinner. When Reilly and her family arrived to dinner at Chicago’s London House, Kory was there, surrounded by rose petals, ring in hand. After Reilly recovered from the shock (and said yes, of course), the rest of their families appeared, ready to celebrate.

The details: After Reilly and Kory shared their pre-ceremony first look, they took a few moments together to sip some bubbly, pray over their marriage and celebrate together, just the two of them.

Of note: The couple’s unity ceremony included the mixing of glass sand, called frit, which was later blown into a glass art piece.

Vendors

Photographer:Amanda Eloise Photography

Ceremony, reception and caterer:Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)

Florist:The Flowerman

Rentals:Got Ya Covered Linens

Music: Ryan Smith, DJ

Stationery:Minted and DIY

Accommodations and Sunday brunch: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center

Rehearsal dinner:Buca di Beppo

Bride’s attire:Stella York gown from White Wisteria Bridal Boutique (Cincinnati), veil from Amazon, shoes from DSW, accessories from Von Maur

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Penzone Salons + Spas, makeup by Marissa Burkhardt

Groom’s attire: 1905 Collection suit from Jos. A. Bank

Rings:Genesis Diamonds (Louisville, Kentucky)

Bridesmaids’ attire:Azazie gowns

Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from Etsy

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Kohl’s