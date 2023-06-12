REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Reilly and Kory Gardner

A first date of epic proportions led to a beautiful spring wedding

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Reilly and Kory Gardner married on June 3, 2022, at Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center.

Who: Reilly and Kory Gardner 

When: June 3, 2022 

The story: When Kentucky residents Reilly (Corbett) and Kory Gardner matched on Bumble in January 2019, they were living an hour apart. For their first date, they decided to meet in the middle—fittingly, in Middletown, Kentucky. After spending hours at a coffee shop, Kory asked Reilly on a second date, which took place later that day at Top Golf in Louisville. After eight hours on their first two dates, they ended the day with dinner—a third date over burgers. By the time Reilly moved to Chicago for the summer in 2021, Kory knew he was ready to propose. He worked with her mom, sister, aunt and cousin to plan a “girls’ day” as a cover, with manicures and shopping before dinner. When Reilly and her family arrived to dinner at Chicago’s London House, Kory was there, surrounded by rose petals, ring in hand. After Reilly recovered from the shock (and said yes, of course), the rest of their families appeared, ready to celebrate. 

The details: After Reilly and Kory shared their pre-ceremony first look, they took a few moments together to sip some bubbly, pray over their marriage and celebrate together, just the two of them. 

Of note: The couple’s unity ceremony included the mixing of glass sand, called frit, which was later blown into a glass art piece. 

Vendors 

Photographer:Amanda Eloise Photography 

Ceremony, reception and caterer:Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center 

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed) 

Florist:The Flowerman 

Rentals:Got Ya Covered Linens 

Music: Ryan Smith, DJ 

Stationery:Minted and DIY 

Accommodations and Sunday brunch: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center 

Rehearsal dinner:Buca di Beppo 

Bride’s attire:Stella York gown from White Wisteria Bridal Boutique (Cincinnati), veil from Amazon, shoes from DSW, accessories from Von Maur 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Penzone Salons + Spas, makeup by Marissa Burkhardt 

Groom’s attire: 1905 Collection suit from Jos. A. Bank 

Rings:Genesis Diamonds (Louisville, Kentucky) 

Bridesmaids’ attire:Azazie gowns 

Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from Etsy 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank 

Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Kohl’s 