Real Columbus Wedding: Reilly and Kory Gardner
A first date of epic proportions led to a beautiful spring wedding
Who: Reilly and Kory Gardner
When: June 3, 2022
The story: When Kentucky residents Reilly (Corbett) and Kory Gardner matched on Bumble in January 2019, they were living an hour apart. For their first date, they decided to meet in the middle—fittingly, in Middletown, Kentucky. After spending hours at a coffee shop, Kory asked Reilly on a second date, which took place later that day at Top Golf in Louisville. After eight hours on their first two dates, they ended the day with dinner—a third date over burgers. By the time Reilly moved to Chicago for the summer in 2021, Kory knew he was ready to propose. He worked with her mom, sister, aunt and cousin to plan a “girls’ day” as a cover, with manicures and shopping before dinner. When Reilly and her family arrived to dinner at Chicago’s London House, Kory was there, surrounded by rose petals, ring in hand. After Reilly recovered from the shock (and said yes, of course), the rest of their families appeared, ready to celebrate.
The details: After Reilly and Kory shared their pre-ceremony first look, they took a few moments together to sip some bubbly, pray over their marriage and celebrate together, just the two of them.
Of note: The couple’s unity ceremony included the mixing of glass sand, called frit, which was later blown into a glass art piece.
Vendors
Photographer:Amanda Eloise Photography
Ceremony, reception and caterer:Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center
Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)
Florist:The Flowerman
Rentals:Got Ya Covered Linens
Music: Ryan Smith, DJ
Stationery:Minted and DIY
Accommodations and Sunday brunch: Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center
Rehearsal dinner:Buca di Beppo
Bride’s attire:Stella York gown from White Wisteria Bridal Boutique (Cincinnati), veil from Amazon, shoes from DSW, accessories from Von Maur
Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Penzone Salons + Spas, makeup by Marissa Burkhardt
Groom’s attire: 1905 Collection suit from Jos. A. Bank
Rings:Genesis Diamonds (Louisville, Kentucky)
Bridesmaids’ attire:Azazie gowns
Flower girls’ attire: Dresses from Etsy
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Jos. A. Bank
Ring bearer’s attire: Suit from Kohl’s