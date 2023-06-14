Real Columbus Wedding: Zandra Casto and Ashley Dzurnak

Who: Zandra Casto and Ashley Dzurnak

When: June 25, 2022

The story: Zandra and Ashley met while in AmeriCorps and spent a year apart, in different cities, before they decided to start dating. In February 2020, they each planned surprise proposals for one another, at home in their apartment. “Neither of us are showy people, so the intimate proposal was perfect,” Zandra says. They eloped in May 2021 and hosted a reception with 175 of their family and friends in June 2022. “It was incredibly special, given the pandemic, that we were able to bring our families together to celebrate our love,” Zandra says.

The details: Zandra and Ashley used photos from their elopement in their reception centerpieces. For their first dance, they selected Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are the Best Thing.” In addition to being on their road trip playlist, it was also one of the songs they listened to on the drive down to their elopement in the Hocking Hills. The reception had other special moments, too. “We were able to have both of our families—moms, siblings—get together before the reception, and Ashley and I were able to help each other get ready,” Zandra says. “Being able to really focus on our love and just do it our own way was memorable. … Our path was unique, but we are so happy we decided to do it that way!”

Of note: Zandra was eight months pregnant with their daughter at the reception; Ezra Eileen Dzurnak was born shortly after, on Aug. 16, 2022. (We’ve included some of her newborn photos at the end of the slideshow below!)

