Real Columbus Wedding: Zandra Casto and Ashley Dzurnak
A post-elopement, pre-baby celebration
Who: Zandra Casto and Ashley Dzurnak
When: June 25, 2022
The story: Zandra and Ashley met while in AmeriCorps and spent a year apart, in different cities, before they decided to start dating. In February 2020, they each planned surprise proposals for one another, at home in their apartment. “Neither of us are showy people, so the intimate proposal was perfect,” Zandra says. They eloped in May 2021 and hosted a reception with 175 of their family and friends in June 2022. “It was incredibly special, given the pandemic, that we were able to bring our families together to celebrate our love,” Zandra says.
The details: Zandra and Ashley used photos from their elopement in their reception centerpieces. For their first dance, they selected Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are the Best Thing.” In addition to being on their road trip playlist, it was also one of the songs they listened to on the drive down to their elopement in the Hocking Hills. The reception had other special moments, too. “We were able to have both of our families—moms, siblings—get together before the reception, and Ashley and I were able to help each other get ready,” Zandra says. “Being able to really focus on our love and just do it our own way was memorable. … Our path was unique, but we are so happy we decided to do it that way!”
Of note: Zandra was eight months pregnant with their daughter at the reception; Ezra Eileen Dzurnak was born shortly after, on Aug. 16, 2022. (We’ve included some of her newborn photos at the end of the slideshow below!)
Vendors
Photographer:Amy Ann Photography
Reception:Post 4 at North 4th Corridor
Caterer, cake and rentals:Milo’s Catering
Florist:SunflowerKate Florals
Music: Friend
Photo booth:Azar Photography
Stationery:The Knot
Accommodations:Canopy by Hilton Columbus-Short North
Brides’ attire:David’s Bridal and Baltic Born gowns; shoes and accessories from Macy’s
Bride’s hair and makeup:Design by Anne
Rings: Andrew’s Jewelers (now closed)