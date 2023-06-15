Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Alex Van Dyke

Who: Ashley and Alex Van Dyke

When: June 25, 2022

The story: Former Indiana residents Ashley (Crossland) and Alex Van Dyke met in September 2017, when Ashley’s roommate convinced her to go to the bars near Ashley’s alma matter of Butler University. Alex, who was home on leave from the Marines, and Ashley began dating one week later. They dated long-distance through two deployments over three years, until Alex moved to Indianapolis to be with Ashley. One month later, in October 2020, he proposed while in Portland, Maine, on their way to Acadia National Park.

The details: Family and friends played a big role in the wedding day. One of Ashley’s friends played Canon in D Major on violin for the processional, and Ashley carried a guardian angel pin from her grandmother, who had passed away a month before the wedding. She also included photos of her grandparents, with whom she and Alex share a wedding anniversary. The newlyweds used Ashley’s grandparents’ serving set, which had the date engraved on the handle, for their cake cutting. And Ashley’s brother escorted her down the aisle and stood in for the father/daughter dance with her, with the song “Friendship” by Chris Stapleton.

Of note: Ashley and Alex took tango lessons for six months before the wedding and did a choreographed first dance to John Legend’s “Conversations in the Dark.” This was fitting, as Ashley was a dancer growing up and Alex’s mother was a dance professor. Ashley says the first dance was among the most memorable moments of the day.

Vendors

Photographer:Azar Photography

Ceremony: New Hope Church

Reception and caterer:Scioto Reserve Country Club

Cake:The Cake Studio

Florist: Petals & Leaves

Ceremony music: Friend of the bride

Cocktail hour and reception music: Style Matters

Stationery:Minted

Accommodations:AC Hotel Columbus Dublin

Rehearsal dinner:The Refectory

Friday welcome party:Fadó Pub & Kitchen

Bride’s attire:Essense of Australia gown from White of Dublin, veil from Blue House Bridal (Carmel, Indiana), earrings from Macy’s

Gown cleaning/preservation:Timeless Alterations (Indianapolis)

Bride’s hair and makeup:J. Bentley Hair Studio & Day Spa

Groom’s attire:Vera Wang suit from Men’s Wearhouse, watch from Macy’s

Rings:Zales

Bridesmaids’ attire:Hayley Paige gowns from Gilded Social (no longer carries bridesmaid gowns)

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse