Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Alex Van Dyke

A real-life of example of “when you know, you know”

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Ashley and Alex Van Dyke married on June 25, 2022, at New Hope Church, with a reception following at Scioto Reserve Country Club.

Who: Ashley and Alex Van Dyke 

When: June 25, 2022 

The story: Former Indiana residents Ashley (Crossland) and Alex Van Dyke met in September 2017, when Ashley’s roommate convinced her to go to the bars near Ashley’s alma matter of Butler University. Alex, who was home on leave from the Marines, and Ashley began dating one week later. They dated long-distance through two deployments over three years, until Alex moved to Indianapolis to be with Ashley. One month later, in October 2020, he proposed while in Portland, Maine, on their way to Acadia National Park. 

The details: Family and friends played a big role in the wedding day. One of Ashley’s friends played Canon in D Major on violin for the processional, and Ashley carried a guardian angel pin from her grandmother, who had passed away a month before the wedding. She also included photos of her grandparents, with whom she and Alex share a wedding anniversary. The newlyweds used Ashley’s grandparents’ serving set, which had the date engraved on the handle, for their cake cutting. And Ashley’s brother escorted her down the aisle and stood in for the father/daughter dance with her, with the song “Friendship” by Chris Stapleton. 

Of note: Ashley and Alex took tango lessons for six months before the wedding and did a choreographed first dance to John Legend’s “Conversations in the Dark.” This was fitting, as Ashley was a dancer growing up and Alex’s mother was a dance professor. Ashley says the first dance was among the most memorable moments of the day. 

Vendors 

Photographer:Azar Photography 

Ceremony: New Hope Church 

Reception and caterer:Scioto Reserve Country Club 

Cake:The Cake Studio 

Florist: Petals & Leaves 

Ceremony music: Friend of the bride 

Cocktail hour and reception music: Style Matters 

Stationery:Minted 

Accommodations:AC Hotel Columbus Dublin 

Rehearsal dinner:The Refectory 

Friday welcome party:Fadó Pub & Kitchen 

Bride’s attire:Essense of Australia gown from White of Dublin, veil from Blue House Bridal (Carmel, Indiana), earrings from Macy’s 

Gown cleaning/preservation:Timeless Alterations (Indianapolis) 

Bride’s hair and makeup:J. Bentley Hair Studio & Day Spa 

Groom’s attire:Vera Wang suit from Men’s Wearhouse, watch from Macy’s 

Rings:Zales 

Bridesmaids’ attire:Hayley Paige gowns from Gilded Social (no longer carries bridesmaid gowns) 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse 