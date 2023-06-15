Real Columbus Wedding: Ashley and Alex Van Dyke
A real-life of example of “when you know, you know”
Who: Ashley and Alex Van Dyke
When: June 25, 2022
The story: Former Indiana residents Ashley (Crossland) and Alex Van Dyke met in September 2017, when Ashley’s roommate convinced her to go to the bars near Ashley’s alma matter of Butler University. Alex, who was home on leave from the Marines, and Ashley began dating one week later. They dated long-distance through two deployments over three years, until Alex moved to Indianapolis to be with Ashley. One month later, in October 2020, he proposed while in Portland, Maine, on their way to Acadia National Park.
The details: Family and friends played a big role in the wedding day. One of Ashley’s friends played Canon in D Major on violin for the processional, and Ashley carried a guardian angel pin from her grandmother, who had passed away a month before the wedding. She also included photos of her grandparents, with whom she and Alex share a wedding anniversary. The newlyweds used Ashley’s grandparents’ serving set, which had the date engraved on the handle, for their cake cutting. And Ashley’s brother escorted her down the aisle and stood in for the father/daughter dance with her, with the song “Friendship” by Chris Stapleton.
Of note: Ashley and Alex took tango lessons for six months before the wedding and did a choreographed first dance to John Legend’s “Conversations in the Dark.” This was fitting, as Ashley was a dancer growing up and Alex’s mother was a dance professor. Ashley says the first dance was among the most memorable moments of the day.
Vendors
Photographer:Azar Photography
Ceremony: New Hope Church
Reception and caterer:Scioto Reserve Country Club
Cake:The Cake Studio
Florist: Petals & Leaves
Ceremony music: Friend of the bride
Cocktail hour and reception music: Style Matters
Stationery:Minted
Accommodations:AC Hotel Columbus Dublin
Rehearsal dinner:The Refectory
Friday welcome party:Fadó Pub & Kitchen
Bride’s attire:Essense of Australia gown from White of Dublin, veil from Blue House Bridal (Carmel, Indiana), earrings from Macy’s
Gown cleaning/preservation:Timeless Alterations (Indianapolis)
Bride’s hair and makeup:J. Bentley Hair Studio & Day Spa
Groom’s attire:Vera Wang suit from Men’s Wearhouse, watch from Macy’s
Rings:Zales
Bridesmaids’ attire:Hayley Paige gowns from Gilded Social (no longer carries bridesmaid gowns)
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Men’s Wearhouse