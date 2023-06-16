Real Columbus Wedding: Sarah Emery-Crum and Robert Crum

Who: Sarah Emery-Crum and Robert Crum

When: June 25, 2022

The story: Sarah Emery-Crum and Robert Crum’s relationship very much revolves around Granville, their hometown. They met in high school and began dating in 2013, when she was a junior and he was a senior; their first date was at prom. They stayed together after high school, through five years of long-distance dating. In September 2020, Robert proposed in downtown Granville with both of their families present and helping coordinate the big question.

The details: “We had two goals for our wedding,” Sarah says. “One, we wanted our guests to feel as loved as they make us feel every day, and two, we wanted everyone to say, ‘That was a very Sarah and Robert wedding.’ We also wanted to pay homage to the people that have come before us to make us who we are.” To achieve that, they incorporated family throughout the day. Sarah’s sister Grace, a pianist, arranged an original composition for the processional that included samples of songs that are meaningful to Sarah and Robert. Sarah wore jewelry pieces belonging to both of her grandmothers and both of Robert’s, and Robert wore Sarah’s late grandfather’s wedding tie clip. At the reception, the couple had a handwritten note for each of their 150 guests at their table settings, and they set up a board game area because Sarah’s family aren’t fans of dancing.

Of note: Robert and Sarah initially planned to skip the father/daughter and mother/son dances, but their wedding coordinator recommended a joint parent/couple dance that could lead into open dancing. “That was a really sweet moment,” Sarah says. They selected “I Will” by The Beatles for the song. The couple also didn’t originally plan to do a last dance, “but I’m so happy we did,” Sarah says. “We were able to just slow down and be together without everyone around us.” They chose “Daylight” by Maroon 5 for that dance.

Vendors

Photographer: Chris Bowman Photography

Planner: Red Letter Day Events

Ceremony:First Presbyterian Church

Reception: Bryn Du Mansion

Caterer: Creative Cuisine

Cake: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed)

Florist:The Flowerman

Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rental

Music and photo booth: Turn Up Columbus

Stationery: Just Write Fine Paper & Stationery and DIY

Transportation: Fun Bus

Accommodations: Granville Inn and Courtyard Newark Granville

Rehearsal dinner: Robbins Hunter Museum

Sunday brunch: Groom’s parents’ home

Bride’s attire: Robert Bullock gown from Off White, Azazie veil, shoes from David’s Bridal, personal and family jewelry

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hey Pretty! Beauty

Groom’s attire: Custom suit from Pursuit, Fossil watch, family heirloom tie clip

Rings: Carioti Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from Pursuit