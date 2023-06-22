Forget the Wedding Weekend—This Couple Had a Wedding Week

Jennifer Wray

Nov. 11, 2022 | It wasn’t the most auspicious time to go on a first date: Friday the 13th, at the height of the pandemic.

“I never leave the house on Friday the 13th,” notes Ravi Tripathi. And with COVID concerns putting a damper on social activities, “it wasn’t the time when either of us was, like, ‘Let me get into a relationship,’” adds Priya (Jhangiani) Tripathi.

Nevertheless, they gave it a go. In November 2020, Priya made the two-hour drive from Findlay, Ohio, where she was living and working, to Columbus to meet Ravi for dinner. The meal was good, but their connection was better, and the relationship grew serious. Priya relocated to Columbus in December 2021, “and in the midst of the move, my dad passed away,” she recalls. “We got to thinking, ‘What are we waiting for?’”

Ravi proposed in March 2022 and, with the help of B3 Events, they dove into wedding preparations. The wedding date they selected was notable not just for its shorthand—11/11/22—or because it fell near the anniversary of their first date, but also because of a romantic tradition.

“Priya would often text me and say, ‘It’s 11:11, make a wish,’” says Ravi. “When that date was available, we thought it was perfect.”

The Ohio natives celebrated their shared Indian heritage in nearly every element of their plans. The multiday affair included a turmeric ceremony on Tuesday, and, on Thursday, a combination sangeet and mehndi party (which is centered around henna application), singing and dancing—and plenty of Indian street food.

On Friday, there was a baraat, a celebratory wedding procession for the groom, at Jorgensen Farms, where Ravi—accompanied by drums and dancers—rode a white horse to the ceremony. There, they officially wed before about 250 of their loved ones.

They weren’t done. The next day, the newlyweds hosted a 650-person reception at Hilton Columbus at Easton that included an Indian buffet, henna artists, traditional dance performances, Indian music and more.

The Tripathis say they were moved by the tremendous sense of community they felt throughout their wedding events. And Priya says she was happily surprised by her friends’ enthusiasm for experiencing their culture. “They really embraced the Indian outfits, the Indian food, the Indian culture, the dancing—all of it,” she says. “That was really special.

Vendors

Photographer: Photo 243

Planner, florist, rentals and stationery:B3 Events

Ceremony:The Gardens at Jorgensen Farms

Reception and accommodtions:Hilton Columbus at Easton

Caterers: Jorgensen Farms, Art of Flavors (Atlanta, Georgia), Mr. Paanwala (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Desserts:Our CupCakery, Le Gateau, Sadie Baby Sweets

Music: DJ Shilpa

Videographer: Weddings with Motion (Chicago, Illinois)

Photo booth: Baci Booths

Transportation: Columbus Coach, Willow Wind Carriage & Limousine (Springfield, Ohio)

Sunday brunch:Dosa Corner

Bride’s attire: Falguni Shane Peacock and Mayyur Girotra lehengas from Studio East 6 (Chicago, Illinois), Ave India Design Collective (New York City, New York), Sari Palace (Los Angeles, California); accessories from ReeMat Designs

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Pleij Salon + Spa, makeup by Shivali Gaba (Mason, Ohio)

Groom’s attire: Kurta and sherwani from Shyamal & Bhumika, Hugo Boss tuxedo; Christian Louboutin accessories

Rings: Diamond Cellar and Cartier

Wedding party attire: Various

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winterF023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.