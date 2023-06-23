From Engaged to Married in Three Months

Oct. 8, 2022 | You’re probably familiar with the nursery rhyme: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage. Rick (Lehman) and Justin Simmons (at left in the photo above) didn’t want to follow that order of events, though.

They met via online dating in April 2020 and got to know each other during lockdown. While waiting for a table at their first post-lockdown date, the conversation grew serious with surprising speed. Justin knew he wanted kids—he’d made a pact with his sister, Jasmine, in their youth that when the time came, she would donate eggs for in vitro fertilization—and brought the topic up with Rick.

“I never thought it would be something that I could do, so it was nothing I’d ever considered,” Rick says. “And Justin just opened this whole world of possibility, of fatherhood.”

The pair moved forward with their relationship and that process, scheduling fertilization of Jasmine’s eggs for October 2022. But the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer caused concern about their right to get married and to both be listed as parents on the birth certificate.

“We decided to get married in late July, and had to get it all together, somehow, before the embryos were fertilized in October,” Justin says. “We somehow managed to get it all together in time, with a lot of help from some amazing vendors.” (They now have five fertilized embryos and are searching for a surrogate.)

Because they didn’t have a traditional proposal, Justin hadn’t gotten a ring for Rick. Throughout their short engagement, Justin insisted the time wasn’t right. When he still hadn’t presented a ring by the wedding morning, Rick worried that he’d forgotten. But during their first look, Rick turned to see his husband-to-be on one knee, ring in hand.

“That was a very big surprise,” Rick says.

The couple hired an ASL interpreter for the entire wedding day; Justin and several of the wedding guests are Deaf. “Having an inclusive [event] and having everybody understand what we’re saying—that’s important to me,” Justin says.

“The love and support of our families and friends, coupled with the love and commitment we have to each other, made this the most important day of our lives,” he adds. “Our wedding day marked the beginning of our journey together as husband and husband, and we cannot wait to see all the adventures, joys and challenges that lie ahead of us.”

Vendors

Photographer:Magical Minutes Photography

Ceremony and reception:The Terrace

Officiant:Boom Married Officiating Services

Planner, caterer and rentals:Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Desserts: Short North Piece of Cake (now closed), Macaron Bar Short North, Wake Coffee Roasters

Favors: Custom cookies by Kim Kovac, chocolates, bags of Wake coffee

Florist:Vessel Floral and Event Design

Ceremony and cocktail hour music:Columbus Musicians LLC

Cocktail hour entertainment:The Magic of Russo

Reception music: Ryan Smith, DJ

Stationery:Zola

Accommodations:The Graduate Columbus

Grooms’ attire: Suits from AlphaSuit; reception jackets from Amazon

Rings:Brilliant Earth

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.