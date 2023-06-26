Horse Trainers Find Love Despite the Distance

Laurie Allen

Oct. 8, 2022 | Ali Wolff and Charles “Ed” Copeland don’t remember exactly when they met, but they’ll never forget the day he proposed.

They were paddle boarding in Isle of Palm, South Carolina, where the couple was on vacation with family in 2019. Ali was on a board while Ed stood in waist-deep water, holding on for dear life to a waterproof bag containing the engagement ring. “I was so nervous the whole day,” says Ed, who had told Ali’s parents of the plan the night before.

He distracted her with a few false dolphin sightings before popping the question. Ali accepted the proposal, but not before teasing her groom-to-be. “I told him, well, you’re not on one knee,” she says.

Ali and Ed, both horse trainers, knew each other for more than 10 years through the competitive circuit, which took them around the country. Beyond that, their paths never crossed, with Ali living in Ohio and Ed in New Jersey. “I’d always had a little bit of a crush on her, so one day, I just walked up and introduced myself,” Ed says.

Their early fall wedding came together impeccably, thanks to the efforts of the couple’s wedding planner, Jennifer Kontomerkos, and Ali’s mother, Columbus business and philanthropy leader Tanny Crane. “We are not the best at planning, and her mom was the driving force behind the wedding. She corralled us,” Ed says, laughing.

The couple chose Rocky Fork Hunt and Country Club in Gahanna for their wedding and reception because it combined their love of horses and nature.

“We wanted there to be a little bit of a horse theme, but not over the top,” Ali says. “We wanted it to be relaxed and nice and cozy.”

For Ali, the most special moment of the day came immediately after the ceremony, when the sun dipped and temperatures fell. Organizers carted the chilly newlyweds to a room at the hunt club, where a cozy fire and hors d’oeuvres awaited. “It was the first time we were able to be alone and take it all in,” she says.

Ed holds lasting memories of walking through the Short North, where they spent their wedding night, still wearing their wedding clothes. “People came up to us, asking if we had just gotten married and congratulating us,” he says. “It was very cool, and it was a surreal moment.”

Vendors

Photographer:Nicole Dixon Photographic

Planner:The Finer Things Event Planning

Ceremony, reception and caterer:Rocky Fork Hunt and Country Club

Cake:Enticing Icings

Florist: Dalay Ket Event Design

Music: The Bluewater Kings

Videographer: Studio 213 Films (Dayton, Ohio)

Accommodations:Le Méridien Columbus, the Joseph; AC Hotel Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner:Lincoln Social

Sunday brunch:The Pearl

Bride’s attire:Ines Di Santo gown and a veil from La Jeune Mariee, Badgley Mischka shoes, necklace from Lugano Diamonds (Palm Beach, Florida), earrings from Diamond Cellar

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Goode Beauty, makeup by Full Face Artistry

Groom’s attire: Indochino suit and accessories, Rolex watch

Rings: Engagement ring from Lugano Diamonds, wedding bands from Diamond Cellar

Bridesmaids’ attire: Jenny Yoo gowns from Gilded Social (no longer carrying bridesmaid attire)

Flower girl’s attire:David’s Bridal

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.