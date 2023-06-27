Blending Extravagance with Airy Romance at the Ohio Statehouse

Peter Tonguette

July 16, 2022 | The relationship between Dinah (Diab) and Omar Hazimah unfolded at its own particular pace.

The couple first met in the 2010s, when Dinah, then a student at Ohio State University, was introduced to Omar, then a student at the University of Toledo and visiting friends in Columbus.

Even then, there was a spark between the two, but the ensuing long-distance relationship didn’t ignite.

“We just had this really strong connection from the start, but it wasn’t the right time,” says Dinah.

Years later, in December 2019, she and Omar met again by chance in the Short North. “We talked the whole night and reconnected, and it kind of went on from there,” says Omar.

When the COVID pandemic hit a few months later, “we had a lot of time to not do much but hang out with each other,” Omar says.

Their connection confirmed, Dinah and Omar then began planning their eventual wedding, which included incorporating elements from their cultural backgrounds: Dinah is Syrian and Palestinian, and Omar is Lebanese.

“In both of our cultures, typically when you know that this is the person, ... we do what we call a tolbe,” Dinah says. “His parents come to my parents’ house and ask for my hand in marriage. It’s like a commitment to the family and to each other that we want to move forward.”

Even after their tolbe, the couple still wanted to include the American tradition of an old-fashioned proposal, so Omar popped the question at the Refectory restaurant in March 2021. Exactly one year later, the couple was married in a small religious ceremony.

But their journey wasn’t done yet. The newlyweds held off on celebrating their union until later that year—also common in Dinah’s culture—and hosted an extravagant reception at the Ohio Statehouse that July. Taking advantage of the high ceilings and grand staircases of the historic building, Dinah worked with Rebecca Miller of MMJ Events to plan a lavish affair.

“Arab weddings are super-extravagant,” Dinah says. “I definitely wanted that feel to it, but I also wanted it to feel super-romantic and light and airy.”

Although they had already been officially husband and wife for months, Dinah and Omar still felt some “wedding-day” jitters the morning of the reception.

“Just seeing him, [I] felt like I could breathe again,” Dinah says. “We were finally together and we were starting the day together.”

Vendors

Photographer: Starling Studio

Planner: MMJ Events

Reception: Ohio Statehouse

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Desserts:Lavender and Honey Wedding Cakes, Sadie Baby Sweets

Florist: Prema Designs

Rentals: Bolkem Event Rentals, Rent Wedding Chairs, Aiden & Grace

Music: Columbus Musicians LLC, DJ George Zaffeh

Videographer: Sound + Light Creative

Stationery: Ink & Ivory

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque

Rehearsal dinner: The Refectory

Sunday brunch:The Keep

Bride’s attire: Eve of Milady gown and a veil from Bridal and Formal (Cincinnati, Ohio), Manolo Blahnik shoes

Bride’s hair: The Hair Extraordinaire

Groom’s attire: Armani tuxedo from Neiman Marcus, Movado watch, Brooks Brothers cufflinks, Tom Ford bow tie

Rings: Diamond Cellar, Diamonds Direct

Bridesmaids’ attire: Various

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from the Black Tux

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.