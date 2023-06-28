Romantic Candlelight and a “Whimsical and Haunting Forest of Vines and Blooms”

Laurie Allen

Feb. 18, 2023 | Although neither of them is Irish, Johnny Mandujano (at left in the photo above) and Ryan Bowles call St. Patrick’s Day their lucky day. That’s the day they met in 2011 and—11 years, 11 months and one day later—when they married.

The pair met while working in fashion retail. Ryan, who lived in Cincinnati, popped into a sister store in Columbus where Johnny was working. It wasn’t until months later that Johnny, then visiting Cincinnati, invited Ryan and another co-worker out for the evening. So began the first of what they endearingly call many more “non-dates” that ultimately led to a wedding proposal in 2021.

Known among their friends as the ultimate hosts, Johnny and Ryan more than lived up to that reputation on their wedding day and those preceding. From the smallest detail to grand gestures, the couple wanted to make sure all their guests felt both welcome and wowed.

“It was important that there was a vibe to keep it fun from minute one of the weekend,” Johnny says, starting with a Friday night welcome dinner. “Everybody was invited, and I do mean everybody. We wanted everyone to show up [to the ceremony feeling] like they already had friends there.”

For the reception, they opted for a “lounge-y” feel, with informal seating, thoughtfully planned heavy hors d’oeuvres and music from beginning to end. “We paid a lot of attention to breaking things up, so there were no long periods of being seated,” Johnny says.

With walls of glass and clean décor, Oak Grove at Jorgensen Farms was the site for the evening wedding and reception. Ryan and Johnny chose 5:55 p.m. as their wedding hour, because they wanted to end the ceremony with lights sparkling against the dark night sky. When Ryan saw Johnny walking down the aisle with his mother, he “got pretty emotional.”

He and his new groom later surprised their guests with an elaborately choreographed dance to “Backstage Romance,” a song from the musical “Moulin Rouge,” which they saw in New York City the weekend they got engaged. After weeks of intense practice, they performed the nearly 5 ½-minute song, which combines seven different dances into one. “It was a huge hit,” and one of the most memorable parts of the day, Johnny says.

For Ryan, “it was really overwhelming that all these people traveled from all over the country to be with us.”

Vendors

Photographer: Ashley Mercer Photo

Ceremony, reception and caterer: Oak Grove at Jorgensen Farms

Cake: Michele Ciminello, Parable Coffee

Florist:Prema Designs

Rentals: Aiden & Grace

Music: Urban Strings Columbus, The Bluewater Kings

Videographer: Time Capsule Collective

Stationery: On Paper Press

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: Hotel Leveque

Rehearsal dinner: Understory

Sunday brunch:Antiques on High, food from Freedom a la Cart

Grooms’ attire: Gucci tuxedo from Farfetch and Burberry tuxedo

Rings: Monique Péan

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023. Correction: The print version of this story misspelled Freedom a la Cart’s name.