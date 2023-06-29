A NYE Reception that’s Drowning in Flowers and Festivities

Mandy Shunnarah

Dec. 31, 2022 | In early 2020, Hana Abu-Kwiek’s world was already in flux. Her job required her to fly back and forth between Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida. She was in Jacksonville for a five-month stint when the COVID pandemic struck.

“It was like, ‘I’m going to be here for a while, so I’ll get on Bumble.’ Then I met Ryan,” says Hana, now Hana Pajor.

It was serendipity from the beginning. Their first date happened to be at the apartment complex pool of Ryan’s friend and old college roommate, who Hana knew from high school in Columbus. Additionally, when Ryan’s uncle worked at Ohio State, he lived above Hana’s grandmother. The two families interacted, never knowing they’d one day be merged.

These moments of connection made Ryan’s naval deployment––six months long and starting two months after the couple met––a little easier.

“That deployment was the end-all, be-all for us. We were talking every day regardless of time zones. He was in Bahrain, and I was in Ohio,” says Hana. “The fact that I still wanted to be with him after only two months and he’s deployed so I couldn’t even see him—that says a lot.”

When Ryan was stateside again, he met Hana’s family and knew it was time to pop the question. But first, he had to ask many others a question.

“There were many people I had to ask for a blessing from,” Ryan says. “Hana’s dad isn’t around anymore, so I asked her mom, her brothers and her uncle who was closest to her dad, and they all gave their blessing.”

He proposed on the beach in Jacksonville and the pair started planning their big day, set for New Year’s Eve 2022. But this was no traditional NYE wedding.

“With New Year’s Eve weddings, there’s a lot of black, gold and sparkles, but I didn’t care about that,” says Hana.

Hana loves flowers, so she knew she wanted the venue decked out with as many blooms as possible. They opted for a reception-only event, common in Palestinian Muslim weddings, and chose the Vault, which has a massive staircase.

“I said, ‘Drown it in flowers,’” Hana says. “It was like walking in a garden of the gods.”

Other highlights of the big day paid homage to Hana’s Palestinian heritage. A dabke group––Palestinian folk dancers––performed with drums, bagpipes and scimitars. Guests wore scarves with the Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh design, a symbol of freedom and solidarity. And while Hana and Ryan included in their playlist bangers from their middle and high school days, everyone wanted more Palestinian music.

“It was exactly what I wanted and more,” says Hana.

Vendors

Photographer: Derk’s Works Photography

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Reception:The Vault

Caterer and cake: Catering by Scott

Florist:Dalay Ket Event Design

Rentals: Got Ya Covered Linens, Serendipity Designs, Rent Wedding Chairs

Music and photo booth: Lime Lights Entertainment

Videographer: Little Tree Studios

Stationery: Zola and DIY

Transportation: Xtreme Limo

Accommodations: Residence Inn Columbus Downtown

Getting ready and first look space: GH Hospitality

Bride’s attire: Justin Alexander gown from Henri’s Bridal, Dareth Colburn veil, Sam Edelman shoes, Ring Concierge necklaces

Gown cleaning/preservation:David’s Bridal

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Gabriella Oster, makeup by Eigensee Artistry

Groom’s attire: Vera Wang tuxedo from Jos. A. Bank

Rings: Deerwood Jewelers (Jacksonville, Florida)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Pronto Uomo suits

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winter 2023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.