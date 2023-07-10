A Wedding Walk in the Woods

When Maddie (Swan) and Phil Applegate were planning their low-key backyard wedding on Aug. 13, 2022, they realized their top-pick photographer, India Jade Photo, was already booked. The solution, they decided, was capturing a few photos of the ceremony with another photographer, then scheduling a later portrait session with their wedding-day attire and photographer of choice. Together, the three hiked the Cedar Falls trail in the Hocking Hills two weeks post-wedding for photos. “We really like being alone in the woods; we really like being surrounded by nature,” Maddie says. “[It was] a more intimate setting.”

See more photos from Maddie and Phil’s post-wedding portrait session below.

Vendors

Photographer:India Jade Photo

Bride’s attire:Etsy

Groom’s attire: Own suit

Flowers: DIY

A version of this story first appeared in the fall/winterF023 issue of Columbus Weddings, published in June 2023.