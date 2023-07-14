Real Columbus Wedding: Elayna and Joe Tomko

Who: Elayna (Brizendine) and Joe Tomko

When: June 11, 2022

The story: Elayna and Joe matched on Bumble in 2018, then met IRL in the green space behind Elayna’s backyard, next to Gresso’s in German Village—which, naturally, became their “go-to date spot,” Elayna says. Joe proposed during a trip to the Mohicans Treehouse Resort in December 2020.

The details: Instead of a first look, Elayna and Joe opted for “first touch.” They held hands and exchanged personal vows sitting back-to-back just before the ceremony. Special touches throughout the day paid homage to various elements of the newlyweds’ relationship. For their love of camping, they opted to marry in the Hocking Hills and gave guests metal camp mugs to toast with. A live band honored their affinity for live music, and their dog was the very last to walk down the aisle. For dinner, they served wood-fired pizza to acknowledge their frequent weekend “pizza and wine” nights.

Of note: In a nod to the fact that they first “met” via a phone (app), the Tomkos opted for an audio guest book, wherein guests left messages on a vintage phone; the couple’s first Bumble conversation was displayed next to the phone. In that same vein, the signature cocktail for the evening was called the “bees knees.”

Vendors

Photographer: Julia Justice Photo & Co.

Planner: Limelight Event Planning

Ceremony and reception: Crockett’s Run

Caterer: Russo’s Wood Fired Pizza

Cake: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Florist:Botanica Flowers

Ceremony music: Cincinnati Strings

Cocktail hour and reception music: The Bluewater Kings

Videographer: Kodjoarts Videography & Photography

Stationery: Etsy and DIY

Transportation: Fun Bus

Accommodations: Cabins at Crockett’s Run and Holiday Inn Express Hocking Hills-Logan

Rehearsal dinner: Rooster’s food truck at Crockett’s Run

Bride’s attire: Eddy K gown and a veil from Dublin Bridal, shoes from Macy’s

Bride’s makeup: Hey Pretty! Beauty

Groom’s attire: Suit from SuitShop

Rings: Diamond Studio

Bridesmaids’ attire: Various

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from StudioSuits