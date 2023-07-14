Real Columbus Wedding: Elayna and Joe Tomko
The Tomkos designed a day that paid homage to their favorite things.
Who: Elayna (Brizendine) and Joe Tomko
When: June 11, 2022
The story: Elayna and Joe matched on Bumble in 2018, then met IRL in the green space behind Elayna’s backyard, next to Gresso’s in German Village—which, naturally, became their “go-to date spot,” Elayna says. Joe proposed during a trip to the Mohicans Treehouse Resort in December 2020.
The details: Instead of a first look, Elayna and Joe opted for “first touch.” They held hands and exchanged personal vows sitting back-to-back just before the ceremony. Special touches throughout the day paid homage to various elements of the newlyweds’ relationship. For their love of camping, they opted to marry in the Hocking Hills and gave guests metal camp mugs to toast with. A live band honored their affinity for live music, and their dog was the very last to walk down the aisle. For dinner, they served wood-fired pizza to acknowledge their frequent weekend “pizza and wine” nights.
Of note: In a nod to the fact that they first “met” via a phone (app), the Tomkos opted for an audio guest book, wherein guests left messages on a vintage phone; the couple’s first Bumble conversation was displayed next to the phone. In that same vein, the signature cocktail for the evening was called the “bees knees.”
Vendors
Photographer: Julia Justice Photo & Co.
Planner: Limelight Event Planning
Ceremony and reception: Crockett’s Run
Caterer: Russo’s Wood Fired Pizza
Cake: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Florist:Botanica Flowers
Ceremony music: Cincinnati Strings
Cocktail hour and reception music: The Bluewater Kings
Videographer: Kodjoarts Videography & Photography
Stationery: Etsy and DIY
Transportation: Fun Bus
Accommodations: Cabins at Crockett’s Run and Holiday Inn Express Hocking Hills-Logan
Rehearsal dinner: Rooster’s food truck at Crockett’s Run
Bride’s attire: Eddy K gown and a veil from Dublin Bridal, shoes from Macy’s
Bride’s makeup: Hey Pretty! Beauty
Groom’s attire: Suit from SuitShop
Rings: Diamond Studio
Bridesmaids’ attire: Various
Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from StudioSuits