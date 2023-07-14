REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Elayna and Joe Tomko

The Tomkos designed a day that paid homage to their favorite things.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Elayna and Joe Tomko married on June 11, 2022, at Crockett's Run.

Who: Elayna (Brizendine) and Joe Tomko 

When: June 11, 2022 

The story: Elayna and Joe matched on Bumble in 2018, then met IRL in the green space behind Elayna’s backyard, next to Gresso’s in German Village—which, naturally, became their “go-to date spot,” Elayna says. Joe proposed during a trip to the Mohicans Treehouse Resort in December 2020. 

The details: Instead of a first look, Elayna and Joe opted for “first touch.” They held hands and exchanged personal vows sitting back-to-back just before the ceremony. Special touches throughout the day paid homage to various elements of the newlyweds’ relationship. For their love of camping, they opted to marry in the Hocking Hills and gave guests metal camp mugs to toast with. A live band honored their affinity for live music, and their dog was the very last to walk down the aisle. For dinner, they served wood-fired pizza to acknowledge their frequent weekend “pizza and wine” nights. 

Of note: In a nod to the fact that they first “met” via a phone (app), the Tomkos opted for an audio guest book, wherein guests left messages on a vintage phone; the couple’s first Bumble conversation was displayed next to the phone. In that same vein, the signature cocktail for the evening was called the “bees knees.” 

Vendors 

Photographer: Julia Justice Photo & Co. 

Planner: Limelight Event Planning 

Ceremony and reception: Crockett’s Run 

Caterer: Russo’s Wood Fired Pizza 

Cake: Nothing Bundt Cakes 

Florist:Botanica Flowers 

Ceremony music: Cincinnati Strings 

Cocktail hour and reception music: The Bluewater Kings 

Videographer: Kodjoarts Videography & Photography 

Stationery: Etsy and DIY 

Transportation: Fun Bus 

Accommodations: Cabins at Crockett’s Run and Holiday Inn Express Hocking Hills-Logan 

Rehearsal dinner: Rooster’s food truck at Crockett’s Run 

Bride’s attire: Eddy K gown and a veil from Dublin Bridal, shoes from Macy’s 

Bride’s makeup: Hey Pretty! Beauty 

Groom’s attire: Suit from SuitShop 

Rings: Diamond Studio 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Various 

Groomsmen’s attire: Suits from StudioSuits 