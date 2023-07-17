Real Columbus Wedding: Alexandra and Kevin Sherry

Who: Alexandra (Russell) and Kevin Sherry

When: July 2, 2022

The story: Alex and Kevin have a very long history: They first met in middle school, though they didn’t begin dating until they were a sophomore and junior, respectively, in high school. In October 2012, Kevin was playing guitar at a bonfire with a group of friends, including Alex. After playing the Lumineers’ “Ho Hey,” he asked Alex to be his homecoming date. They dated long distance through college and an eight-month stint wherein Kevin traveled to Germany, until they both graduated and moved to Cincinnati together. They got a dog, Bentley, and bought a house; then, in October 2020, Kevin planned a surprise anniversary trip to Taughannock Falls, New York, where he surprised Alex further with a proposal.

The details: The couple chose their ceremony location, Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, because that was the church Alex grew up in; she and Kevin even included a hand-sketched image of the church on their invitations. Alex carried her grandmother’s pearls and a photo of her grandparents on their wedding day, and the couple shared their personal vows in front of all their guests instead of sharing them privately during a first look, “which was a special way to include those celebrating with us in the true emotion that the day brought,” Alex says. During the lighting of the unity candle, the couple played “You Raise Me Up” by Secret Garden—fitting, as Kevin’s aunt is Fionnuala Sherry, one-half of the Irish-Norwegian duo.

Of note: Guest favors took the form of white, embroidered handkerchiefs in a nod to Alex’s great-great-uncle, Jim Russell, who always pulled out his trademark handkerchief to wave goodbye after family gatherings. “We asked guests to keep this gift as a memory of our joyful day, and wave it high as we departed at the end of the evening to begin our new life together,” Alex says.

