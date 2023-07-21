Real Columbus Wedding: Colleen and Thomas Vance

Who: Colleen (Ryan) and Thomas Vance

When: April 2, 2022

The story: College sweethearts Colleen and Thomas attended Miami University, but met halfway across the world while studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, in 2013. Thomas proposed while the couple was in Naples, Florida, in 2020, just after Colleen finished taking the Ohio Bar exam.

The details: Because they both come from large, Irish Catholic families, Colleen and Thomas incorporated a number of Irish accents into their day. A bagpipe player from the Shamrock Club of Columbus played at the ceremony and at their reception grand entrance; other Irish touches were found throughout the day, such as on the wax seals on guest place cards. Colleen says that for both her and Thomas, the most memorable moment of the day happened right before the ceremony: “standing at either end of the aisle, looking at each other, right before I walked down; both knowing we were exactly where we were supposed to be.”

Of note: In a nod to the city where they met, the newlyweds’ first dance was to “Barcelona” by George Ezra. Their honeymoon included a stop in Barcelona, too, along with Rome and the Amalfi Coast.

Vendors

Photographer: Lauren Lee Photography

Ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral

Reception: Ohio Statehouse

Caterer: Milo’s Catering

Desserts: Cake made by a friend, Anthony-Thomas buckeyes, Graeter’s ice cream

Florist: Prema Designs

Cocktail hour and reception music: Conspiracy Band

Videographer: ALC Productions

Stationery: On Paper Press

Transportation: Columbus Coach/Supreme Limousine

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque and Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel

Rehearsal dinner: Athletic Club of Columbus

Sunday brunch:Valter's at the Maennerchor

Bride’s attire: Lazaro gown from La Jeune Mariee, accessories and ceremony veil from Etsy, heirloom pearls and reception veil

Gown cleaning/preservation:Columbus Lace Dry Cleaning

Bride’s hair and makeup: 614 Beauty

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo

Rings: Richter & Phillips Jewelers (Cincinnati)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Gilded Social (no longer selling bridesmaid gowns)

Flower girl’s attire: Etsy

Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo