Real Columbus Wedding: Colleen and Thomas Vance
A wedding with Irish tradition and a Spanish reference
Who: Colleen (Ryan) and Thomas Vance
When: April 2, 2022
The story: College sweethearts Colleen and Thomas attended Miami University, but met halfway across the world while studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, in 2013. Thomas proposed while the couple was in Naples, Florida, in 2020, just after Colleen finished taking the Ohio Bar exam.
The details: Because they both come from large, Irish Catholic families, Colleen and Thomas incorporated a number of Irish accents into their day. A bagpipe player from the Shamrock Club of Columbus played at the ceremony and at their reception grand entrance; other Irish touches were found throughout the day, such as on the wax seals on guest place cards. Colleen says that for both her and Thomas, the most memorable moment of the day happened right before the ceremony: “standing at either end of the aisle, looking at each other, right before I walked down; both knowing we were exactly where we were supposed to be.”
Of note: In a nod to the city where they met, the newlyweds’ first dance was to “Barcelona” by George Ezra. Their honeymoon included a stop in Barcelona, too, along with Rome and the Amalfi Coast.
Vendors
Photographer: Lauren Lee Photography
Ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral
Reception: Ohio Statehouse
Caterer: Milo’s Catering
Desserts: Cake made by a friend, Anthony-Thomas buckeyes, Graeter’s ice cream
Florist: Prema Designs
Cocktail hour and reception music: Conspiracy Band
Videographer: ALC Productions
Stationery: On Paper Press
Transportation: Columbus Coach/Supreme Limousine
Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque and Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel
Rehearsal dinner: Athletic Club of Columbus
Sunday brunch:Valter's at the Maennerchor
Bride’s attire: Lazaro gown from La Jeune Mariee, accessories and ceremony veil from Etsy, heirloom pearls and reception veil
Gown cleaning/preservation:Columbus Lace Dry Cleaning
Bride’s hair and makeup: 614 Beauty
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo
Rings: Richter & Phillips Jewelers (Cincinnati)
Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Gilded Social (no longer selling bridesmaid gowns)
Flower girl’s attire: Etsy
Groomsmen’s and ring bearer’s attire: Tuxedos from Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo