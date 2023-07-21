REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Colleen and Thomas Vance

A wedding with Irish tradition and a Spanish reference

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Colleen and Thomas Vance married on April 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Cathedral, with a reception following at the Ohio Statehouse.

Who: Colleen (Ryan) and Thomas Vance 

When: April 2, 2022 

The story: College sweethearts Colleen and Thomas attended Miami University, but met halfway across the world while studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, in 2013. Thomas proposed while the couple was in Naples, Florida, in 2020, just after Colleen finished taking the Ohio Bar exam. 

The details: Because they both come from large, Irish Catholic families, Colleen and Thomas incorporated a number of Irish accents into their day. A bagpipe player from the Shamrock Club of Columbus played at the ceremony and at their reception grand entrance; other Irish touches were found throughout the day, such as on the wax seals on guest place cards. Colleen says that for both her and Thomas, the most memorable moment of the day happened right before the ceremony: “standing at either end of the aisle, looking at each other, right before I walked down; both knowing we were exactly where we were supposed to be.” 

Of note: In a nod to the city where they met, the newlyweds’ first dance was to “Barcelona” by George Ezra. Their honeymoon included a stop in Barcelona, too, along with Rome and the Amalfi Coast. 

