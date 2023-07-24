Real Columbus Wedding: Alexandra and Mitchell McDonough
A Granville-centric summer wedding
Who: Alexandra (Chester) and Mitchell McDonough
When: June 25, 2022
The story: While Alexandra and Mitchell actually connected online in 2020, their story actually predates their official meeting. “We followed each other for a while before we started messaging,” and eventually began dating, Alexandra says. “We later found out we had been in the same place together quite a bit! We found a picture of Mitchell from 2011 playing basketball his freshman year of high school, and I was cheerleading in the background!” Their high schools had played each other often, putting the pair in the same room without their ever knowing it.
The details: Alexandra says the highlights of the day included seeing Mitchell for the first time as she walked down the aisle, and riding their trolley around Granville with their wedding party, taking photos.
Of note: The couple incorporated their pup, Dixie, with her name and image printed on the cocktail napkins.
Vendors
Photographer: Blue Copper Images
Ceremony:St. Edward the Confessor
Reception and caterer: Granville Inn
Cake: Palumbo’s Italian Market
Florist:Village Flower Basket
Music: Zach Hammonds
Stationery: AEC Creative Co.
Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co.
Newlyweds’ accommodations: Granville Inn
Rehearsal dinner: Groom’s parents’ home
Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Universe Bridal & Prom, Nine West shoes
Bride’s hair and makeup: Flynt Rose Hair Studios
Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Generation Tux
Rings: Pugh's Designer Jewelers
Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey gowns
Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Generation Tux