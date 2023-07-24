Real Columbus Wedding: Alexandra and Mitchell McDonough

Who: Alexandra (Chester) and Mitchell McDonough

When: June 25, 2022

The story: While Alexandra and Mitchell actually connected online in 2020, their story actually predates their official meeting. “We followed each other for a while before we started messaging,” and eventually began dating, Alexandra says. “We later found out we had been in the same place together quite a bit! We found a picture of Mitchell from 2011 playing basketball his freshman year of high school, and I was cheerleading in the background!” Their high schools had played each other often, putting the pair in the same room without their ever knowing it.

The details: Alexandra says the highlights of the day included seeing Mitchell for the first time as she walked down the aisle, and riding their trolley around Granville with their wedding party, taking photos.

Of note: The couple incorporated their pup, Dixie, with her name and image printed on the cocktail napkins.

Vendors

Photographer: Blue Copper Images

Ceremony:St. Edward the Confessor

Reception and caterer: Granville Inn

Cake: Palumbo’s Italian Market

Florist:Village Flower Basket

Music: Zach Hammonds

Stationery: AEC Creative Co.

Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co.

Newlyweds’ accommodations: Granville Inn

Rehearsal dinner: Groom’s parents’ home

Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Universe Bridal & Prom, Nine West shoes

Bride’s hair and makeup: Flynt Rose Hair Studios

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Generation Tux

Rings: Pugh's Designer Jewelers

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey gowns

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Generation Tux