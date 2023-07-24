REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Alexandra and Mitchell McDonough

A Granville-centric summer wedding

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Alexandra and Mitchell McDonough married on June 25, 2022, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, with a reception following at the Granville Inn.

Who: Alexandra (Chester) and Mitchell McDonough 

When: June 25, 2022 

The story: While Alexandra and Mitchell actually connected online in 2020, their story actually predates their official meeting. “We followed each other for a while before we started messaging,” and eventually began dating, Alexandra says. “We later found out we had been in the same place together quite a bit! We found a picture of Mitchell from 2011 playing basketball his freshman year of high school, and I was cheerleading in the background!” Their high schools had played each other often, putting the pair in the same room without their ever knowing it.  

The details: Alexandra says the highlights of the day included seeing Mitchell for the first time as she walked down the aisle, and riding their trolley around Granville with their wedding party, taking photos. 

Of note: The couple incorporated their pup, Dixie, with her name and image printed on the cocktail napkins. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Blue Copper Images 

Ceremony:St. Edward the Confessor 

Reception and caterer: Granville Inn 

Cake: Palumbo’s Italian Market 

Florist:Village Flower Basket 

Music: Zach Hammonds 

Stationery: AEC Creative Co. 

Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co. 

Newlyweds’ accommodations: Granville Inn 

Rehearsal dinner: Groom’s parents’ home 

Bride’s attire: Allure gown and a veil from Universe Bridal & Prom, Nine West shoes 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Flynt Rose Hair Studios 

Groom’s attire: Tuxedo from Generation Tux 

Rings: Pugh's Designer Jewelers 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey gowns 

Groomsmen’s attire: Tuxedos from Generation Tux 