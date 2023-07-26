REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Charlotte and Tim Shields

Springtime romance and a “Miami merger”

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Charlotte and Tim Shields married on May 28, 2022, at Clinton Heights Lutheran Church, with a reception following at the Fives.

Who: Charlotte (Cahill) and Tim Shields 

When: May 28, 2022 

The story: Chicago residents Charlotte and Tim have Ohio roots—they met during their sophomore year at Miami University in Oxford. By spring 2014, their senior year, they were dating. Tim proposed on a quiet Friday evening in November 2020, along the river in Chicago. “The city was so quiet,” Charlotte remembers. “It felt like we had the whole city to ourselves!” 

The details: When asked about the most memorable moment of the wedding day, Charlotte says it’s hard to choose. “I’d like to say the whole day, from beginning to end,” she notes. “Having so many of our family and friends travel to be there and celebrating with us was a one-of-a-kind feeling. There's nothing better than looking at a room full of people who love you and are cheering you on as you begin your life together.” She also notes her first look with Tim, getting married in the church where she grew up and showing off their choreographed first dance as highlights of the day. 

Of note: The newlyweds took a moment at their reception to recognize their “Miami merger” alongside fellow alumni, “many of whom are also mergers,” Charlotte says. 

Vendors 

Photographer: Lauren Lee Photography 

Planner: Aisle & Co. 

Ceremony:Clinton Heights Lutheran Church 

Reception: The Fives 

Caterer: Together & Co. 

Desserts:Lavender and Honey Wedding Cakes, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 

Florist:Madison House Designs 

Rentals: Aiden & Grace, BBJ La Tavola, Got Ya Covered Linens 

Seating chart calligraphy:Lovely Arrows Designs 

Music: The Bluewater Kings 

Dance lessons: Windy City Wedding Dance (Chicago) 

Videographer and photo booth: Little Tree Studios 

Stationery: Sierra Dyer Co. 

Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co., Urban Express Charter 

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque, Hilton Columbus Downtown 

Rehearsal dinner: Lindey’s 

Sunday brunch:Seventh Son Brewing Co. 

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown from Mira Couture (Chicago), Loeffler Randall veil from L&T CoutureLindsay Marie Design earrings, Ring Concierge bracelet 

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners 

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Taylor & Co. Salon, makeup by Kenzie Bruck 

Groom’s attire: J.Hilburn tuxedo 

Rings: Engagement ring from family jeweler, wedding bands from Hakimian Imports (Chicago) 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Show Me Your Mumu 

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits, ties from the Tie Bar 