Real Columbus Wedding: Charlotte and Tim Shields

Who: Charlotte (Cahill) and Tim Shields

When: May 28, 2022

The story: Chicago residents Charlotte and Tim have Ohio roots—they met during their sophomore year at Miami University in Oxford. By spring 2014, their senior year, they were dating. Tim proposed on a quiet Friday evening in November 2020, along the river in Chicago. “The city was so quiet,” Charlotte remembers. “It felt like we had the whole city to ourselves!”

The details: When asked about the most memorable moment of the wedding day, Charlotte says it’s hard to choose. “I’d like to say the whole day, from beginning to end,” she notes. “Having so many of our family and friends travel to be there and celebrating with us was a one-of-a-kind feeling. There's nothing better than looking at a room full of people who love you and are cheering you on as you begin your life together.” She also notes her first look with Tim, getting married in the church where she grew up and showing off their choreographed first dance as highlights of the day.

Of note: The newlyweds took a moment at their reception to recognize their “Miami merger” alongside fellow alumni, “many of whom are also mergers,” Charlotte says.

Vendors

Photographer: Lauren Lee Photography

Planner: Aisle & Co.

Ceremony:Clinton Heights Lutheran Church

Reception: The Fives

Caterer: Together & Co.

Desserts:Lavender and Honey Wedding Cakes, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Florist:Madison House Designs

Rentals: Aiden & Grace, BBJ La Tavola, Got Ya Covered Linens

Seating chart calligraphy:Lovely Arrows Designs

Music: The Bluewater Kings

Dance lessons: Windy City Wedding Dance (Chicago)

Videographer and photo booth: Little Tree Studios

Stationery: Sierra Dyer Co.

Transportation: Columbus Trolley Co., Urban Express Charter

Accommodations: Hotel LeVeque, Hilton Columbus Downtown

Rehearsal dinner: Lindey’s

Sunday brunch:Seventh Son Brewing Co.

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana gown from Mira Couture (Chicago), Loeffler Randall veil from L&T Couture, Lindsay Marie Design earrings, Ring Concierge bracelet

Gown cleaning/preservation:Dublin Cleaners

Bride’s hair and makeup: Hair by Taylor & Co. Salon, makeup by Kenzie Bruck

Groom’s attire: J.Hilburn tuxedo

Rings: Engagement ring from family jeweler, wedding bands from Hakimian Imports (Chicago)

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from Show Me Your Mumu

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits, ties from the Tie Bar