Real Columbus Wedding: Ana and Luke Thompson

Who: Ana (Girz) and Luke Thompson

When: July 30, 2022

The story: Ana and Luke first crossed paths as freshman at Ohio State University, at a new member orientation for a college group, in September 2018. Just under three years later, the couple were visiting Luke’s family in Buffalo, New York. Luke took Ana to a serene Japanese garden, where he asked her to marry him.

The details: The couple’s wedding ceremony included a cord braiding ritual in a nod to Ecclesiastes 4:12 in the Bible. When it came to décor and entertainment, Ana says, “we were going for simple all around. It was the perfect day.”

Of note: Guest favors took the form of “shaker eggs,” which Ana’s parents had given as favors at their own wedding years before.

Vendors

Photographer:Samuel Walker Photography

Ceremony and reception:Flora and Field

Caterer and dessert:Emelio’s Catering

Florist and rentals: Flora and Field

Music: Turn Up Columbus

Stationery:Buffalo Design and Printing

Accommodations:Drury Inn & Suites Columbus Grove City

Rehearsal dinner: Flora and Field

Bride’s attire: Gown, veil and accessories from Bridal and Formal (Cincinnati)

Bride’s hair and makeup:Harmoni Salon and Spa (Dayton)

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse

Rings: Engagement ring from Ben Garelick (Buffalo, New York), wedding bands from Etsy and Amazon

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from various retailers

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits