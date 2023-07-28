REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Ana and Luke Thompson

Simple and sweet was the name of the game.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Ana and Luke Thompson married on July 30, 2022, at Flora and Field.

Who: Ana (Girz) and Luke Thompson 

When: July 30, 2022 

The story: Ana and Luke first crossed paths as freshman at Ohio State University, at a new member orientation for a college group, in September 2018. Just under three years later, the couple were visiting Luke’s family in Buffalo, New York. Luke took Ana to a serene Japanese garden, where he asked her to marry him. 

The details: The couple’s wedding ceremony included a cord braiding ritual in a nod to Ecclesiastes 4:12 in the Bible. When it came to décor and entertainment, Ana says, “we were going for simple all around. It was the perfect day.” 

Of note: Guest favors took the form of “shaker eggs,” which Ana’s parents had given as favors at their own wedding years before. 

Vendors 

Photographer:Samuel Walker Photography 

Ceremony and reception:Flora and Field 

Caterer and dessert:Emelio’s Catering 

Florist and rentals: Flora and Field 

Music: Turn Up Columbus 

Stationery:Buffalo Design and Printing 

Accommodations:Drury Inn & Suites Columbus Grove City 

Rehearsal dinner: Flora and Field 

Bride’s attire: Gown, veil and accessories from Bridal and Formal (Cincinnati) 

Bride’s hair and makeup:Harmoni Salon and Spa (Dayton) 

Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse 

Rings: Engagement ring from Ben Garelick (Buffalo, New York), wedding bands from Etsy and Amazon 

Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from various retailers 

Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits 