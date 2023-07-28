Real Columbus Wedding: Ana and Luke Thompson
Simple and sweet was the name of the game.
Who: Ana (Girz) and Luke Thompson
When: July 30, 2022
The story: Ana and Luke first crossed paths as freshman at Ohio State University, at a new member orientation for a college group, in September 2018. Just under three years later, the couple were visiting Luke’s family in Buffalo, New York. Luke took Ana to a serene Japanese garden, where he asked her to marry him.
The details: The couple’s wedding ceremony included a cord braiding ritual in a nod to Ecclesiastes 4:12 in the Bible. When it came to décor and entertainment, Ana says, “we were going for simple all around. It was the perfect day.”
Of note: Guest favors took the form of “shaker eggs,” which Ana’s parents had given as favors at their own wedding years before.
Vendors
Photographer:Samuel Walker Photography
Ceremony and reception:Flora and Field
Caterer and dessert:Emelio’s Catering
Florist and rentals: Flora and Field
Music: Turn Up Columbus
Stationery:Buffalo Design and Printing
Accommodations:Drury Inn & Suites Columbus Grove City
Rehearsal dinner: Flora and Field
Bride’s attire: Gown, veil and accessories from Bridal and Formal (Cincinnati)
Bride’s hair and makeup:Harmoni Salon and Spa (Dayton)
Groom’s attire: Suit from Men’s Wearhouse
Rings: Engagement ring from Ben Garelick (Buffalo, New York), wedding bands from Etsy and Amazon
Bridesmaids’ attire: Gowns from various retailers
Groomsmen’s attire: Own suits