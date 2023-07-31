Real Columbus Wedding: Mikayla and Timothy Jacino

Who: Mikayla (Erbe) and Timothy Jacino

When: Aug. 4, 2022

The story: High school sweethearts Tim and Mikayla met in January 2014, when she was hired on at Firehouse Subs, where Tim already worked. By April, they were officially an item. A little over five years later, in December 2019, Tim enlisted the help of Mikayla’s friend (and eventual maid of honor), Emma, to arrange a proposal. Under the guise of a girl’s night out, Mikayla and Emma headed to Dublin for drinks and dinner. As they were crossing the Dublin Link pedestrian bridge, Tim surprised Mikayla by popping into her and Emma’s conversation, unannounced, before dropping to one knee.

The details: Mikayla and Tim designed their wedding day with sustainability in mind, with eco-friendly servingware and décor made from recycled and thrifted materials. While much of the day had a DIY flair, thanks to help from family and friends, the hired vendors were chosen for their status as small, local businesses. Song selection throughout the day was key, with the wedding party entering the ceremony to the theme from Star Wars, in a nod to Mikayla’s initial refusal to watch the franchise—and her eventual love for it once she caved. Her processional to Pachelbel’s Canon in D Minor was played by Mikayla’s uncle and sister on guitar and ukelele, respectively. And for their first dance, the couple choreographed their own moves to a mash-up that began with Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” before giving way to the popular TikTok song “Jiggle Jiggle” and eventually an outro to “You’re the One that I Want” from the movie “Grease.” (The “Grease” soundtrack on vinyl also served as a guest book.) When it came to song selections for the reception, Mikayla and Tim made a Spotify playlist based on songs requested by guests via their RSVP cards. “Everyone has such different tastes in music; we wanted a bit of everything so they could enjoy,” Mikayla says. “Plus, now we have a playlist that reminds of our special day and their love!”

Of note: “In one photo, you will see us drinking out of a big silver cup—the Loving Cup,” Mikayla says, adding that it’s been in her family for more than 100 years. “Usually the cup would be passed along to the guests, but due to COVID-19 we decided to just sip the Champagne ourselves.”

Vendors

Photographer: Abigail Reeder Photography

Ceremony and reception: Everal Barn and Homestead

Officiant:Wows and Vows

Caterer: El Catrin food truck

Bartending services:Champagne Premiere Events

Cake: DIY by a friend

Florist:Etsy and DIY

Ceremony music: Bride’s family on guitar and ukelele

Cocktail hour and reception music: DIY Spotify playlist

Entertainment: Yard games and paint-by-number image of the venue

Stationery: Wildflower Press and Paper (owned by the bride)

Accommodations: Aloft Columbus Westerville

Rehearsal dinner: Local Roots

Bride’s attire: Eddy K gown from J Collection Bridal (Van Wert), veil and shoes from Amazon, family jewelry

Alterations: Damian’s Expert Tailoring

Bride’s hair and makeup: Libby Rahrig

Groom’s attire: Suit fromSuitsvalley on Etsy

Rings: Engagement ring from Local Eclectic, custom mountain wedding bands from Lovely Baubles Jewelry, bride’s diamond band from RooRingCo on Etsy

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry gowns

Flower girl’s attire: Dresses from Amazon

Groomsmen’s attire: Own attire; Mikayla’s grandmother made the bow ties made from excess material of bridesmaid gowns