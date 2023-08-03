Real Columbus Wedding: Becca and Brock Dupont
From pizza and ice pops to disco décor and dancing, their day was full of personality.
Who: Becca and Brock Dupont
When: August 6, 2022
The Story: Becca and Brock met on Hinge in October 2020, not far into the pandemic when “dating looked different!” The couple incorporated their personalities in a number of ways throughout their wedding day, including their choice of music, wood-fired pizza for dinner, ice pops for dessert and disco decorations and flowers that were “bright and full of life.”
Another thing Becca and Brock did to make their day extra special was capture a group photo right after the ceremony commenced. “We realized we’d never be together in the same room with all of our favorite people, so we took the opportunity to commemorate it,” they say, adding that that big group picture is one of their favorite photos from their wedding day.
While their wedding was infused with fun and celebrations, the two agree their personal vows were the most memorable part of the day.
Vendors
PHOTOGRAPHER: J. Hannah Photography
CEREMONY: 1883 Locale
RECEPTION: 1883 Locale
FLORIST: Bloom Baby Florals
RENTALS: Got Ya Covered (linens)
CATERER: Wood Fired Catering Co.
DESSERTS: Rime Time Popsicles
MUSIC: Wild Path
VIDEOGRAPHER: Nathan Peppers
REHEARSAL DINNER: High Bank Distillery
SUNDAY BRUNCH: Land Grant Brewing
BRIDE’S ATTIRE: Gilded Social (bride’s gown designer, Amsale)
BRIDE’S HAIR: Ashlee Bowling
BRIDE’S MAKEUP: Alex Fox of Tabitha Fae Salon
GROOM’S ATTIRE: Pursuit
RINGS: Family jeweler — Melanie Casey (bride) Miansai (groom)
BRIDESMAIDS’ ATTIRE: BHLDN