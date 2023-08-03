Real Columbus Wedding: Becca and Brock Dupont

Who: Becca and Brock Dupont

When: August 6, 2022

The Story: Becca and Brock met on Hinge in October 2020, not far into the pandemic when “dating looked different!” The couple incorporated their personalities in a number of ways throughout their wedding day, including their choice of music, wood-fired pizza for dinner, ice pops for dessert and disco decorations and flowers that were “bright and full of life.”

Another thing Becca and Brock did to make their day extra special was capture a group photo right after the ceremony commenced. “We realized we’d never be together in the same room with all of our favorite people, so we took the opportunity to commemorate it,” they say, adding that that big group picture is one of their favorite photos from their wedding day.

While their wedding was infused with fun and celebrations, the two agree their personal vows were the most memorable part of the day.

Vendors

PHOTOGRAPHER: J. Hannah Photography

CEREMONY: 1883 Locale

RECEPTION: 1883 Locale

FLORIST: Bloom Baby Florals

RENTALS: Got Ya Covered (linens)

CATERER: Wood Fired Catering Co.

DESSERTS: Rime Time Popsicles

MUSIC: Wild Path

VIDEOGRAPHER: Nathan Peppers

REHEARSAL DINNER: High Bank Distillery

SUNDAY BRUNCH: Land Grant Brewing

BRIDE’S ATTIRE: Gilded Social (bride’s gown designer, Amsale)

BRIDE’S HAIR: Ashlee Bowling

BRIDE’S MAKEUP: Alex Fox of Tabitha Fae Salon

GROOM’S ATTIRE: Pursuit

RINGS: Family jeweler — Melanie Casey (bride) Miansai (groom)

BRIDESMAIDS’ ATTIRE: BHLDN