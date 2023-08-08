Real Columbus Wedding: Claire and Luke Peterson

Who: Claire and Luke Peterson

When: August 6, 2022

The story: Utilizing a terra cotta, sage, white and beige color palette, Claire & Luke’s wedding was a mix between bohemian and elegant-classic. They danced their first dance as a married couple to Dan & Shay’s “From The Ground Up,” a song the two came across while dating in college. “When I heard the lyrics, all I could think about was my future with Luke and building our life, and one day, our family together,” Claire said. “I showed Luke the song and it just kind of stuck throughout our whole relationship. We both knew this would be our first dance song.”

Luke danced his mother/son dance to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts because the lyrics have “so much meaning.” Claire mentioned Luke’s mother had thought about how excited she was for Luke to be married and “to live a happy life” while dancing with her son to this song. “This song is a great reminder that no matter what happens in life, Luke is incredibly loved by her and so many,” Claire added.

The proposal: Luke proposed to Claire by surprising her on the beach during her family vacation in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. “Luke had made up a good excuse as to why he couldn’t make the trip and even made his location on the Find My Friends app state that he was at home in Columbus. Therefore, I was in utter shock to see him standing on the rainy boardwalk holding a bouquet of roses once I returned home from dinner that evening,” Claire said. “In the middle of a tropical storm that only let up as he was proposing, I said ‘yes!’ It was the most special day and greatest surprise of my life.”

Sweet moment: Instead of doing a “First Look,” the couple wrote letters to one another with gifts to be opened before the ceremony, a moment that was photographed as the letters were read by Claire and Luke privately.

Vendors

Photographer: Asteria Photography

Planner: Katarina Martin

Ceremony: Darby House

Reception: Darby House

Florist: Ann Fischer Darby, family friend

Rentals: Darby House for linens, chairs, arbor and easels. All flower arrangements, centerpieces and decor was created by the couple

Invitations: Truly Engaging. Other stationery provided by Minted

Caterer: Hudson’s Edge

Cake & desserts: Capital City Cakes & Hudon’s Edge

Music: Josh Staley Productions, Vince Kendjorsky

Videographer: Eidetic Films, Chris Myhren

Rehearsal dinner venue: Graystone Wine Cellar

Bride's attire: La Jeune Mariee

Bride’s gown designer: Mikaella Bridal

Bride’s gown cleaner: Rockwood Dry Cleaners

Veil: Etsy

Bride’s shoes: Lulu’s

Bride’s accessories: Earrings: Saks OFF Fifth. Bracelet: Swarovski. Reception sneakers: Steve Madden

Bride’s hair: Brides By Blake

Bride’s makeup: Brides By Blake

Groom’s attire: Men’s Warehouse

Groom’s attire designer: Joseph Abboud

Engagement ring shop: Jared

Wedding band shop: Jared

Bridemaids’ attire: Revelry

Groom’s attire: Men’s Warehouse

Hotel for guests: Holiday Inn Express in Dublin

Guest favors: JoJo’s Sweet Treats