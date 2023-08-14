Real Columbus Wedding: Chloe and Timothy O’Brien
The couple wed at Our Lady of Peace Church in Clintonville, followed by a reception at The Fives.
Who: Chloe and Timothy O’Brien
When: Aug. 6, 2022
The story: Chloe and Tim met at the University of Cincinnati, both on the Varsity Swim & Dive team. (Tim was the swimmer, Chloe, the diver). Tim courted Chloe to her sorority Formal, counting as their first official date. After that, the two were together eight years before they tied the knot.
The proposal: It was the first Blue Jackets game after the pandemic—Tim, Chloe, and Chloe’s parents went together. “On the way into the arena, my mom was stopped by a news station asking her questions about how it felt returning to a Blue Jackets game post Covid,” Chloe said. “She knew I was about to get engaged and almost blurted it out to the reporter. We were the first ones into the arena and went right to the cannon to take pictures—that is when Tim got down on one knee!”
The wedding: A special moment Tim and Chloe created at their wedding reception was a signature cocktail for each of their late grandmothers, Bonnie Sue, and Nancy Ann. “My grandma, Bonnie Sue, was spicy, sassy and sweet,” Chloe noted. “While Tim’s grandma, Nancy Ann, was nothing but sweet. After describing our grandmas to Josh Shipley of Together & Co (the caterer), he produced the flavors for the drinks.” Fittingly, the “Bonnie Sue” ended up as a spicy margarita, while the “Nancy Ann” was deemed a vodka raspberry lemonade. “JesMarried illustrated our signature cocktail signs with portraits of our grandmas,” Chloe stated. “It was absolutely perfect—we didn’t tell anyone in our family we were doing that.”
VENDORS
Photographer: Kismet Visuals
Wedding planner: Finer Things Event Planning
Ceremony: Our Lady of Peace Church, Clintonville
Reception: The Fives
Florist: Delay Ket Events
Rentals: Event Source Rental, Serendipity Designs, BBJ LaTavola
Invitations: Minted
Other stationery: Lovely Arrow Designs, JesMarried
Caterer: Together & Company
Cake & desserts: The Cheesecake Girl, Carrie’s Sugar Buzz
Cocktail hour & reception music: Justin Markle of Platinum Music
Rehearsal dinner venue: The Terrace
Transportation for wedding party: Columbus Coach
Transportation for guests: Columbus Coach
Hotel for newlyweds: Hilton Columbus Downtown
Bride’s gown shop: Bridals by Lori (Atlanta, GA)
Bride’s gown designer: Van Der Velde Mode
Bride’s gown cleaner: Dublin Cleaners
Veil shop: Bridals by Lori (Atlanta, GA)
Bride’s shoe shop: Zappos
Bride’s accessories: Edward Warren Jewelers
Bride’s hair salon/stylist: Vibe Beauty, Angela Felice
Bride’s makeup artist/salon: Full Face Artistry
Groom’s attire shop: Jos. A. Bank
Groom's attire type: Suit
Groom’s accessory shop: Jos. A. Bank
Engagement ring shop: Edward Warren Jewelers
Wedding band shop: Edward Warren Jewelers
Bridesmaid’s shop: Baltic Born, Azazie, Revelry
Groomsmen’s attire shop: Jos. A. Bank
Flower girl’s dress shop: Azazie
Ring bearer’s attire shop: Jos. A. Bank