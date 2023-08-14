REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Chloe and Timothy O’Brien

The couple wed at Our Lady of Peace Church in Clintonville, followed by a reception at The Fives.

Ashley Alt
Columbus Monthly
Chloe and Tim O’Brien with their adorable pups

Who: Chloe and Timothy O’Brien 

When:  Aug. 6, 2022 

The story: Chloe and Tim met at the University of Cincinnati, both on the Varsity Swim & Dive team. (Tim was the swimmer, Chloe, the diver). Tim courted Chloe to her sorority Formal, counting as their first official date. After that, the two were together eight years before they tied the knot.  

The proposal: It was the first Blue Jackets game after the pandemic—Tim, Chloe, and Chloe’s parents went together. “On the way into the arena, my mom was stopped by a news station asking her questions about how it felt returning to a Blue Jackets game post Covid,” Chloe said. “She knew I was about to get engaged and almost blurted it out to the reporter. We were the first ones into the arena and went right to the cannon to take pictures—that is when Tim got down on one knee!” 

The wedding: A special moment Tim and Chloe created at their wedding reception was a signature cocktail for each of their late grandmothers, Bonnie Sue, and Nancy Ann. “My grandma, Bonnie Sue, was spicy, sassy and sweet,” Chloe noted. “While Tim’s grandma, Nancy Ann, was nothing but sweet. After describing our grandmas to Josh Shipley of Together & Co (the caterer), he produced the flavors for the drinks.” Fittingly, the “Bonnie Sue” ended up as a spicy margarita, while the “Nancy Ann” was deemed a vodka raspberry lemonade. “JesMarried illustrated our signature cocktail signs with portraits of our grandmas,” Chloe stated. “It was absolutely perfect—we didn’t tell anyone in our family we were doing that.”  

VENDORS

Photographer: Kismet Visuals 

Wedding planner: Finer Things Event Planning 

Ceremony: Our Lady of Peace Church, Clintonville 

Reception: The Fives 

Florist: Delay Ket Events 

Rentals: Event Source Rental, Serendipity Designs, BBJ LaTavola 

Invitations: Minted 

Other stationery: Lovely Arrow Designs, JesMarried 

Caterer: Together & Company 

Cake & desserts: The Cheesecake Girl, Carrie’s Sugar Buzz 

Cocktail hour & reception music: Justin Markle of Platinum Music 

Rehearsal dinner venue: The Terrace 

Transportation for wedding party: Columbus Coach 

Transportation for guests: Columbus Coach 

Hotel for newlyweds: Hilton Columbus Downtown 

Bride’s gown shop: Bridals by Lori (Atlanta, GA) 

Bride’s gown designer: Van Der Velde Mode 

Bride’s gown cleaner: Dublin Cleaners 

Veil shop: Bridals by Lori (Atlanta, GA) 

Bride’s shoe shop: Zappos 

Bride’s accessories: Edward Warren Jewelers 

Bride’s hair salon/stylist: Vibe Beauty, Angela Felice 

Bride’s makeup artist/salon: Full Face Artistry 

Groom’s attire shop: Jos. A. Bank

Groom's attire type: Suit 

Groom’s accessory shop: Jos. A. Bank 

Engagement ring shop: Edward Warren Jewelers 

Wedding band shop: Edward Warren Jewelers 

Bridesmaid’s shop: Baltic Born, Azazie, Revelry 

Groomsmen’s attire shop: Jos. A. Bank 

Flower girl’s dress shop: Azazie 

Ring bearer’s attire shop: Jos. A. Bank