Real Columbus Wedding: Chloe and Timothy O’Brien

Who: Chloe and Timothy O’Brien

When: Aug. 6, 2022

The story: Chloe and Tim met at the University of Cincinnati, both on the Varsity Swim & Dive team. (Tim was the swimmer, Chloe, the diver). Tim courted Chloe to her sorority Formal, counting as their first official date. After that, the two were together eight years before they tied the knot.

The proposal: It was the first Blue Jackets game after the pandemic—Tim, Chloe, and Chloe’s parents went together. “On the way into the arena, my mom was stopped by a news station asking her questions about how it felt returning to a Blue Jackets game post Covid,” Chloe said. “She knew I was about to get engaged and almost blurted it out to the reporter. We were the first ones into the arena and went right to the cannon to take pictures—that is when Tim got down on one knee!”

The wedding: A special moment Tim and Chloe created at their wedding reception was a signature cocktail for each of their late grandmothers, Bonnie Sue, and Nancy Ann. “My grandma, Bonnie Sue, was spicy, sassy and sweet,” Chloe noted. “While Tim’s grandma, Nancy Ann, was nothing but sweet. After describing our grandmas to Josh Shipley of Together & Co (the caterer), he produced the flavors for the drinks.” Fittingly, the “Bonnie Sue” ended up as a spicy margarita, while the “Nancy Ann” was deemed a vodka raspberry lemonade. “JesMarried illustrated our signature cocktail signs with portraits of our grandmas,” Chloe stated. “It was absolutely perfect—we didn’t tell anyone in our family we were doing that.”

