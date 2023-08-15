Real Columbus Wedding: Jasmine and Seth Alexander’s Coffee Shop Date Turns into a Proposal
The couple infused their artsy side into their wedding, making their own place cards and flowers.
Who: Jasmine and Seth Alexander
When: May 15, 2022
The Story: Jasmine and Seth met through a mutual friend they attended Ohio University with. After chatting online for a bit, they had their first date at Stauf’s Coffee in Grandview on New Year’s Day in 2017. Talk about a memorable start to the new year. For the next three years, they kept up the tradition of sharing a date at Stauf’s, recreating that very first meetup.
The Proposal: Fast forward to New Year’s Day 2020. “We went right before they opened,” Jasmine said of the coffee shop. “Seth proposed in the same spot where we had our first date. He talked to the owner and asked if we could come in before they opened, because he knew I wouldn’t want everyone watching,” Jasmine added. “I had no idea he had planned it. It was a complete surprise.”
The Wedding: Pale pink, navy, and white with lots of greenery set the aesthetic tone for Jasmine and Seth’s wedding. The couple’s first dance was to Norah Jones’s “Come Away with Me,” which felt extra special as the two had learned their wedding dance choreography in their living room, yearning to do something special as Jasmine used to be a dancer and Seth is a musician. The creative couple put their own personal touches on details of the wedding from making their own place cards for each guest to assembling their own flower bouquets and boutonnières, and even building their own guest book equipped with questions for guests to answer for the newlyweds including best marital advice, fun places to travel, and where and how to make lasting memories as a couple. Jasmine and Seth honeymooned in Aruba after their wedding.
