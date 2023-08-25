REAL-WEDDINGS

Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Anthony Bartko Share their OSU Proposal Story

The couple reenacted their proposal inside the Ohio Stadium, with Anthony kneeling on the 50-yard line.

Ashley Alt
Columbus Monthly

Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Anthony Bartko Share Their OSU Proposal Story

Anthony kisses his new bride, Emily, as her long veil flows in the wind.

Who: Emily and Anthony Bartko 

When: Aug. 13, 2022 

The story: The two met on the dating app, Bumble, in November 2018. Their first date was that December at Condado on Gemini Place for Taco Tuesday. “We have been inseparable ever since!” Emily says. 

The proposal: Two years later, Anthony proposed. “He told me he was taking me to a surprise dinner date, which wasn’t out of the ordinary, so I was dressed up,” Emily says. “My siblings and I were in the Short North when Anthony picked me up for dinner. He drove us to Mirror Lake and proposed by the fountain. He even hired a photographer!” Afterwards, the newly engaged couple walked around Ohio State University’s campus taking photos, with employees of OSU even letting the two of them inside Ohio Stadium to reenact the proposal. “Anthony got down on one knee again on the 50-yard line, and we had the Horseshoe to ourselves,” Emily adds. “Then we met our families for dinner at Mitchell’s Steakhouse to celebrate.” 

The wedding: In place of a “first look,” the couple shared a “first touch,” reading vows to each other before the ceremony. Light and airy, classic with rustic touches. The couple shared an intimate last dance in the reception hall to “Speechless” by Dan & Shay. “Even the DJ left the room,” Emily says. “It was the first time all day we were completely alone, and it was a beautiful, intimate moment. I cried tears of joy the entire time. I definitely recommend a final dance to all newlyweds.” After the wedding, the couple honeymooned at Sandals Halcyon Beach in Saint Lucia. 

Tip from the bride: Emily says getting ready with her bridesmaids, in-laws, mother, grandmother and niece at Sun-Up Studios in New Albany was a lovely experience for all, commenting on the efficiency and flow that the space provided. “I highly recommend these spaces to any local brides,” she says. “It made getting ready much more efficient for the hair and makeup artists.” 

VENDORS 

Photographer:Jeana McConaha 

Wedding planner:The Planning Bee (Karima Crawford

Ceremony and reception:The Estate at New Albany 

Caterer:Gourmet Fresh Catering 

Florist:Fiori Florals 

Rentals:Aiden & Grace 

Invitations:Zazzle 

Cake and desserts:Sauer Cakes 

Ceremony DJ:D & M DJ Entertainment 

Cocktail hour and reception musician:DJ Kurt Meuller 

Videographer:Jeremy Scott Videography 

Rehearsal dinner venue:The Lakes Golf and Country Club 

Hotel for newlyweds:Courtyard by Mariott New Albany 

Bride’s gown shop:La Jeune Mariee 

Bride’s gown designer:Alyne By Rita Vinieris / style “Ali” 

Bride’s gown cleaning:Alterations by Carolyn  

Veil shop:La Jeune Mariee 

Bride’s shoe shop:Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s SB-MARI Heeled Sanda

Bride’s other accessories:Luxe Redux Columbus (earrings) 

Bride’s hair stylist: Sarah Hatfield Young 

Bride’s makeup artist:Janay Beauty 

Groom’s attire shop:Macy’s 

Groom’s attire type: Suit with vest 

Groom’s attire designer:Tommy Hilfiger 

Groom’s accessories shop:Azazie 

Engagement ring shop:Diamond Cellar 

Wedding band shop:Morgan’s Treasures 

Bridesmaid’s shop:Azazie 

Flower girl’s dress shop:Azazie  

Groomsmen’s attire shop:Macy’s 

Groomsmen’s attire type: Suit 