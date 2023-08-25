Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Anthony Bartko Share Their OSU Proposal Story

Who: Emily and Anthony Bartko

When: Aug. 13, 2022

The story: The two met on the dating app, Bumble, in November 2018. Their first date was that December at Condado on Gemini Place for Taco Tuesday. “We have been inseparable ever since!” Emily says.

The proposal: Two years later, Anthony proposed. “He told me he was taking me to a surprise dinner date, which wasn’t out of the ordinary, so I was dressed up,” Emily says. “My siblings and I were in the Short North when Anthony picked me up for dinner. He drove us to Mirror Lake and proposed by the fountain. He even hired a photographer!” Afterwards, the newly engaged couple walked around Ohio State University’s campus taking photos, with employees of OSU even letting the two of them inside Ohio Stadium to reenact the proposal. “Anthony got down on one knee again on the 50-yard line, and we had the Horseshoe to ourselves,” Emily adds. “Then we met our families for dinner at Mitchell’s Steakhouse to celebrate.”

The wedding: In place of a “first look,” the couple shared a “first touch,” reading vows to each other before the ceremony. Light and airy, classic with rustic touches. The couple shared an intimate last dance in the reception hall to “Speechless” by Dan & Shay. “Even the DJ left the room,” Emily says. “It was the first time all day we were completely alone, and it was a beautiful, intimate moment. I cried tears of joy the entire time. I definitely recommend a final dance to all newlyweds.” After the wedding, the couple honeymooned at Sandals Halcyon Beach in Saint Lucia.

Tip from the bride: Emily says getting ready with her bridesmaids, in-laws, mother, grandmother and niece at Sun-Up Studios in New Albany was a lovely experience for all, commenting on the efficiency and flow that the space provided. “I highly recommend these spaces to any local brides,” she says. “It made getting ready much more efficient for the hair and makeup artists.”

