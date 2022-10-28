Meet the Vendor: Ohio Statehouse

What should readers know about the Ohio Statehouse?

The Ohio Statehouse is a wonderful place for events, tours and participating in our state government. I’m Mike Rupert, and it is a pleasure to be a part as communications manager at the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

What should readers know about your venue?

The Ohio Statehouse is open for special events, weddings and receptions. Ohio's Capitol complex is a beautiful backdrop for your photo session, inside and outside.

What sets you apart from other venues?

The Ohio Statehouse is the center of Ohio civic life. The unique architecture, art and memorials are impressive reminders of where we came from and our hopes for the future. The historic building is accessible with modern amenities, catering and service providers to make your event unforgettable.

What can engaged couples expect when working with the Statehouse team?

The Ohio Statehouse staff takes a personal interest in the couples planning their special occasions. See the available venues in person, and your questions will be answered from beginning to end.

What is something you wish more clients knew about the Statehouse?

The soaring Greek columns and rotunda dome are impressive reminders that Ohio was building on classical ideals when the building was designed in the 1800s.

Is the Ohio Statehouse old?

The Ohio Statehouse was completed in 1861 at the beginning of the Civil War and is 161 years old. It was restored to the original colors and furnishing in the 1990s, while adding amenities for a working accessible building.

Does the Ohio Statehouse have dressing rooms for the couple getting married?

The State Room is a picturesque place for the bride to prepare for the special day. Other historic rooms can be chosen for use by the members of the wedding.