Meet the Vendor: Royal American Links

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Royal American Links?

I’m Lisa Johnson, private events director at Royal American Links. Events are my passion, and doing them in a castle is icing on the pretty cake! Twenty years ago, my journey began while serving a party. Many events later, and I still find the ballet intoxicating: The controlled chaos of the kitchen to prepare an enormous feast, simultaneous with the tender moments of the ceremony/cocktail hour. The kitchen finishes, begins to rest, and the party amps up in celebration. The walk between the two worlds is amazing. I am so proud of our phenomenal staff of caring individuals.

We do this many weekends, but it is an honor to be entrusted with your once-in-a-lifetime.

What should readers know about your business?

Wedding receptions are our passion!

The many stone accents outside and within the castle; the extraordinary vaulted, beamed ceilings; and the enchanting lower-level pub all provide amazing backdrops for your photographs.

The chef has many wonderful dishes, but if you have a favorite that isn't listed be sure to let us know—it is very likely we can prepare the special dish.

What sets you apart from other venues?

The staff provides several elevated services: greeting, butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, the introduction, cutting and plating the cake.

What can engaged couples expect when working with Royal American Links?

A little caring army is at your service. Like intricate snowflakes, each reception has many beautiful nuances that make it special for the loving couple!

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding planning?

Less stressing and more being in the moment is so important. When the day is finished, all of the glorious little moments will be the everlasting story.

Is rain lucky on a wedding day?

It can be upsetting, but it is uncontrollable, so embracing the luck is all that may be done.

Should you marry on the upswing of the clock for good luck?

You should gather the advice that friends and family offer, and then ultimately do what you would like. This is your special day as a couple—the most important day to choose the things that make your hearts sing.