Meet the Vendor: Scioto Reserve Country Club

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Scioto Reserve Country Club?

Hi! I am Ann Marie Orren and the director of catering at Scioto Reserve Country Club. I have been organizing and coordinating weddings for over 10 years at Scioto Reserve and have helped countless Columbus couples in preparation for their big day.

What should readers know about your business?

Scioto Reserve Country Club is an amazing place to host your wedding ceremony and reception. We have on-site suites for our couples to use while getting ready. These rooms are spacious and complimentary. We offer an extensive food and beverage menu and have many packages for our couples to provide an all-inclusive experience. From DJ and photo booth to linens, floral and décor, we can really do it all for you!

What sets you apart from other venues?

We have lots of amenities that set us apart, and one of the biggest is that we only offer one wedding a day at our location. This means our focus of the day is all about you and your wedding. This allows for our couples to arrive to the venue early in the morning to take advantage of the private suites and spend the day at Scioto Reserve, getting ready and watching their wedding vision come to life.

What can engaged couples expect when working with Scioto Reserve?

Guidance. At Scioto Reserve, we work with our couples to make sure we know the details of the day. We have, at minimum, two planning meetings with all our couples, plus a tasting experience. On the day of, our guidance continues as we will handle all the set-up, guide you through the reception and then handle the tear-down.