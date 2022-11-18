Meet the Vendor: Jessica Love Photography

Tell us about yourself as the face behind Jessica Love Photography?

I’m a psychology major who knows how to use a camera ;)

What should readers know about your business?

I love capturing all the moments on a wedding day with honesty and light.

What sets you apart from other photographers?

I’ll help you be present and keep your family and friends happy, because your experience matters on your wedding day. The photos will reflect your memories!

What can engaged couples expect when working with you?

Calm, professional, full-service communication

What is something you wish more clients knew about your photography?

I’m a person over a business. Anything that matters to you, matters to me!

Because if you’ve been on my Insta: coffee or flowers?

Both! And both before 7 a.m. during the summer growing and wedding months!