Meet the Vendor: The Postmark

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind the Postmark?

I'm Destiny Walters, the venue director at the Postmark. I have over 14 years of venue and catering experience. I love weddings! Every couple matters, and I invest many hours meeting and planning with each one to make their dream wedding a reality. My desire is that your wedding planning process is stress-free and fun.

What should readers know about your business?

The Postmark is a timeless wedding and event venue in the heart of Chillicothe, Ohio. The Postmark boasts a rich history and beautiful architecture with modern touches that will make your wedding day unforgettable.

What sets you apart from other venues?

The Postmark offers a unique space because of its history and style. It’s unmatched in Central Ohio. We’re also set apart by the coordination we offer in every package. I am with you throughout your wedding planning process to help you every step of the way. Finally, our passion for you and your wedding makes the Postmark unique. You aren't just another date, a job or a check. Your wedding day is the most important day of your life, and that matters to us. We work tirelessly to make your dream come true!

What can engaged couples expect when working with The Postmark?

Expect help with every step of the planning process. Expect to feel important throughout the planning process and special on your wedding day. Expect great communication and service from start to finish.

What is something you wish more clients knew about choosing a venue?

Venue packages are very different; you can't just compare pricing. You have to consider the benefits and offerings that are included in the different packages.

Why should I consider a venue outside of a big city?

Chillicothe has a small town feel, but it offers almost everything you can find in Columbus. Small towns tend to have more character and charm than a big city. If your guests have to travel, there are great accommodations and fun things to see and do.

Which should I pick first: wedding date or wedding venue?

First find a venue you love, then pick from the dates they have available. If you cling to a date, your perfect venue may not be available.