Meet the Vendor: Worthington Hills Country Club

Tell us about yourself as one of the faces behind Worthington Hills Country Club?

I’m Christy Baker, and I have worked at Worthington Hills Country Club for 23 years. I have been setting up weddings for four years and running them for nine years. My goal is to make every wedding uniquely yours.

What should readers know about your business?

We are a private country club, but you do not have to be a member to have an event. We hold events as small as 10 and as large as 230.

What sets you apart from other venues?

Our view from our ballroom.

What can engaged couples expect when working with Worthington Hills?

I try to make each wedding about the couple and what they want.

What is something you wish more clients knew about wedding planning?

That you don't need to spend a fortune for what you want.