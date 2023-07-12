Pro Advice for Planning Your Wedding

Kiki Koerner,Cameron Mitchell Premier Events: Make sure the meal indicators on guest escort cards are easy to read in low light. An icon in the corner of the escort cards of a cow, chicken, carrot (vegetarian), etc. in a dark color on a light background works really well for this.

Jonathan Krachenfels,The Club at Corazón: The In life and in celebration, don’t sweat the small stuff! Things will happen. Do your best to take it all in. Make memories that will last a lifetime, and celebrate with those you have loved for many years and those you will love for many more!

Carla Welechuk Kowski,Alea Beauty: Make sure the place where you plan to get ready has plenty of space and ample natural light.

Becca Waltman,Tudor Rose Productions: The day before your wedding, be sure to gather all your details—both sets of rings, invitations and RSVP cards, jewelry, perfume/cologne, shoes, extra florals and anything else special you may have—for your photographer and videographer. Have them in a box or bag so it is easier to keep together and for them to grab the next morning.

Christina Mollison,Thunderhead Pines: Don’t forget to tell the [officiant] to move out of the background for the “first kiss” picture!

Kurt Mueller,D and M DJ Entertainment: If you’re trying to decide between having an entertainer for your wedding day or just using a playlist, remember that a professional DJ does much more than play music. They will work with you from the beginning to design the flow of your day and will ensure everyone is in place and ready for every event, freeing you and your guests up to relax and have fun.

Ayla Myers,Studio Ayla: Ask your florist to leave any extra petals for your photographer to photograph detail shots.

Heather Vincent,BTTS Holdings: Remember to soak it all in! Your day will be a beautiful whirlwind, so remember to be present. If you’re not intentional to take these moments with your new spouse, you will miss what the celebration is really about.

Lisa Waricka,Emergence Photography: When walking in the processional/recessional, walk slower than you normally would—and also look up and smile.

Margaret Butler,Dublin Cleaners/New Albany Cleaners: Lift your gown or get assistance when you are walking over blacktop or asphalt surfaces, especially in hot weather. There are fluid stains from cars and blacktop stains that can be picked up on the bottom of your gown.

Megan Davidson,Penzone Salons + Spas: One or two days prior to your big day: book a massage! Before even more of the craziness occurs, take an hour or two just for you. You’ll thank yourself later!

Cindi Parker,The Sanctuary on Neil: Have an area that the photographer can set their equipment in. It doesn’t need to be a room, but a small, out of the way table will be appreciated.

Stephanie Jones,Together Forever Wedding Officiant: When creating a guest list, think about who will be in your life five years from now.

John Pollock,Street Players Band: Regardless of the wedding reception venue and the various space offerings that are available, strive to keep the bar, desserts, late-night snacks and people in the same room. The energy at a wedding reception comes from people being together. When guests are separated into different areas, the energy is greatly diminished.

Michael Shannon,Hotel LeVeque: Years from now, guests will remember one thing: whether they had fun! Pour more of your budget into the music, and come up with a fun signature drink for guests to enjoy.

Nicole McCrate,Darby House: Make sure to organize your seating chart by last names in alphabetical order, instead of by table! This speeds up the process of guests being able to find their table.

Ann Marie Orren,Scioto Reserve Country Club: If you are planning a winter wedding, bring boots, gloves, coat and long underwear for your outdoor pictures—and encourage your bridal party to do the same thing. This way, you’ll stay warm in between pictures.

Kelly Newman,The Flower Bee Blooms: Ask your florist if they use magnets for boutonnieres. They are much sturdier, easier to use, and you won’t have any more floppy boutonnieres!

Chelsea Norris,Kimberly’s Diamond Corner: Make sure to have your rings cleaned the week of your wedding so they look as good as they can for your wedding-day photos!

Rachel Good,Rachel Good Art: One of the best parts of hiring a live wedding painter is that you can include loved ones who have passed away (or pets!) in the painting. You can have your artist paint their portrait into the painting from a photo, or add a symbolic touch like their favorite bird or flower.

Robb McCormick,Robb McCormick Photography: The recipe to a perfect photo experience: Great light (regardless of location) and having an amazing experience with the people you care about the most.

Leslie McBride,The Facebar: Start your skincare early! The best glow-ups are a journey. We can’t sprint to greatness.