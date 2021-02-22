Styled Shoot: Brunch Reception Inspiration
Save the late-night party for a time when everyone is vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. In the meantime, a garden party may be the perfect intermediate gathering.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, couples are discovering that there’s more to a wedding than Saturday night dinner and dancing. Couples rescheduling their 2020 events into 2021 means that the most desirable weekend evenings are booking up fast, so those looking to get a specific date may want to consider a late morning or early afternoon celebration instead, says wedding planner Dana Watts of Thyme & Details. This summer, Watts worked with photo shoot hosts Broc and Alexa Pickering, of Broc and Alexa Photography, to create a scene sure to inspire.
The Vendors
Photography: Broc and Alexa Photography
Venue: The Henry Manor
Coordination: Thyme & Details
Florals: Stem Floral Studio
Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rental, Aiden & Grace and Queen City Vignette
Groom’s attire: The Groomsman Suit
Bride’s attire: A Bride’s Design
Makeup: JRice Makeup Artistry
Hair: Lauren Wolff Hair Design
Stationery: On Paper
Desserts: Lavender & Honey Wedding Cakes and Sweetie Girls Treatery
Linens: Nüage Designs
Rings: Worthington Jewelers
Models: Sadie and Trevor Griffith