Styled Shoot: Brunch Reception Inspiration

Columbus Monthly

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, couples are discovering that there’s more to a wedding than Saturday night dinner and dancing. Couples rescheduling their 2020 events into 2021 means that the most desirable weekend evenings are booking up fast, so those looking to get a specific date may want to consider a late morning or early afternoon celebration instead, says wedding planner Dana Watts of Thyme & Details. This summer, Watts worked with photo shoot hosts Broc and Alexa Pickering, of Broc and Alexa Photography, to create a scene sure to inspire.

The Vendors

Photography: Broc and Alexa Photography

Venue: The Henry Manor

Coordination: Thyme & Details

Florals: Stem Floral Studio

Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rental, Aiden & Grace and Queen City Vignette

Groom’s attire: The Groomsman Suit

Bride’s attire: A Bride’s Design

Makeup: JRice Makeup Artistry

Hair: Lauren Wolff Hair Design

Stationery: On Paper

Desserts: Lavender & Honey Wedding Cakes and Sweetie Girls Treatery

Linens: Nüage Designs

Rings: Worthington Jewelers

Models: Sadie and Trevor Griffith