Styled Shoot: Brunch Reception Inspiration

Save the late-night party for a time when everyone is vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. In the meantime, a garden party may be the perfect intermediate gathering.

Columbus Monthly
These days, cost is at the forefront of many couples’ minds as they plan weddings, Watts says, adding that brunch is often a more affordable alternative to an evening reception.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, couples are discovering that there’s more to a wedding than Saturday night dinner and dancing. Couples rescheduling their 2020 events into 2021 means that the most desirable weekend evenings are booking up fast, so those looking to get a specific date may want to consider a late morning or early afternoon celebration instead, says wedding planner Dana Watts of Thyme & Details. This summer, Watts worked with photo shoot hosts Broc and Alexa Pickering, of Broc and Alexa Photography, to create a scene sure to inspire. 

The Vendors

Photography: Broc and Alexa Photography 

Venue: The Henry Manor 

Coordination: Thyme & Details 

Florals: Stem Floral Studio 

Rentals: Lasting Impressions Event Rental, Aiden & Grace and Queen City Vignette 

Groom’s attire: The Groomsman Suit 

Bride’s attire: A Bride’s Design 

Makeup: JRice Makeup Artistry 

Hair: Lauren Wolff Hair Design 

Stationery: On Paper 

Desserts: Lavender & Honey Wedding Cakes and Sweetie Girls Treatery 

Linens: Nüage Designs 

Rings: Worthington Jewelers 

Models: Sadie and Trevor Griffith