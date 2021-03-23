Our Favorite Photos: Firsts Edition

We’re launching a new series here on the Columbus Weddings website! In Our Favorite Photos, editor Emma Frankart Henterly will showcase curated images from the real weddings submitted to us from our current issue. Some may have appeared previously in the magazine, online or on our social channels, but many are never-before-seen shots to swoon over. Each week will feature a different theme, so check back often to see the photos Emma is crushing on.

This week, we’re featuring firsts: first looks, first kisses and first dances. Keep scrolling to see the selections!