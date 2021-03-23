Our Favorite Photos: Firsts Edition

Editor’s picks from the thousands of real wedding photos submitted to us for the current issue.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly

We’re launching a new series here on the Columbus Weddings website! In Our Favorite Photos, editor Emma Frankart Henterly will showcase curated images from the real weddings submitted to us from our current issue. Some may have appeared previously in the magazine, online or on our social channels, but many are never-before-seen shots to swoon over. Each week will feature a different theme, so check back often to see the photos Emma is crushing on. 

This week, we’re featuring firsts: first looks, first kisses and first dances. Keep scrolling to see the selections! 

The benefit of having two photographers: capturing that first look gasp from different angles! (Joshua McPheron, Aug. 15, 2020)
There’s something magical about capturing the first kiss from the back, with guests’ joy visible in the background. (Natalie and Joshua McPheron, Aug. 15, 2020)
It’s the gentleness of the way he holds her face for me … but that little smile is pretty sweet, too. (Ashley and Brian Hairston, Jan. 1, 2020)
Underrated moment: When the bride’s dad sees her for the first time on her wedding day. (Jillian Shoaf and her father, Aug. 5, 2020)
There’s that photo-from-behind again, with an added bonus of a giggling bride. (Jillian and Matthew Shoaf, Aug. 5, 2020)
You know how in “27 Dresses,” when Katherine Heigl’s character talks about looking at the groom instead of the bride when she enters the room? These shots are why I do the same. (Jason Myers, Sept. 5, 2020)
One more from this wedding, because I’ll never get enough of grooms getting choked up. (Jason Myers, married Brittany Myers, Sept. 5, 2020)
First dance photos can be tricky, but I love how the photographer isolated the couple with light here. (Caleigh and Josh Hoskins, July 18, 2020)
Want to amp up your first dance? Can’t go wrong with confetti and a twirl. (Kirthi and Matthew Shelton, Aug. 8, 2020)
Another great photo op: Doing a first look or big reveal with your leading ladies! (Amy Pitts and her friends; Amy married Austin Pitts Sept. 5, 2020)
Many couples cite the first look as their favorite wedding-day moment, and the smile on this groom’s face demonstrates why. (Kristina and Wilson Pak, Jan. 11, 2020)
If you want to be the most extra during your first dance, or if your venue doesn’t allow confetti, rent yourself a fog machine! (Alekhya and Justin Shum, Oct. 5, 2019)